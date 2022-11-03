Read full article on original website
Feds announce seizure of $3.36 billion in stolen Bitcoin
The Justice Department announced a historic seizure of 50,000 stolen Bitcoin that at a time was worth more than three billion dollars, but is currently worth roughly a billion dollars. An investigator called the heist “a sophisticated scheme” designed to hide the ill-gotten cryptocurrency. NBC News' Ken Dilanian has the details. Nov. 8, 2022.
Airbnb changes booking process for travelers
Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
