kchi.com
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, November 7-13
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Nov. 7 – 13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
nodawaynews.com
Farmer retires from Senior Center
Cathy Farmer celebrated her retirement, October 31, after 14 years at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville. Farmer has served as cook, secretary, kitchen assistant and has packed home-delivered meals. Her bright, bubbly personality has welcomed people to the Senior Center. “Karen Farrens told me I needed to come down...
84-year-old Missouri woman injured in crash
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
kttn.com
Three injured in crash west of Gallatin
Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
northwestmoinfo.com
Four Hospitalized After Holt County Accident
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Four people were taken to the hospital, and both vehicles involved in the accident were totaled in an accident in Holt County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22 year old Mackenzie Shaw of Forest City was driving a vehicle that began to slide on a wet roadway on Highway 59, 6 miles east of Oregon. Her vehicle crossed the center line and the front side of her vehicle hit the driver’s side of another vehicle. Shaw’s vehicle blocked Highway 59. The other vehicle went off the side of the roadway and struck a small cluster of trees. 72 year old Wayne Adkins of Oregon was driving that vehicle.
northwestmoinfo.com
Heavy Rains Close Route DD in Savannah
SAVANNAH, MO – Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation have closed Andrew County Route DD from Route T in Savannah to Park Street. Two culverts on this section of roadway were recently replaced and continued heavy rains are washing away the rock fill. Crews anticipate reopening the roadway Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, after rain subsides and rock fill is replaced.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Missouri man hospitalized after crash when he skips stop sign
northwestmoinfo.com
Ridgeway Woman Injured in Crash Near Bethany
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Ridgeway resident received minor injured in an accident that totaled a vehicle Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 28 year old Brook Magee was driving westbound on 136 Highway and went off the side of the roadway. The front driver’s side of the vehicle struck an embankment. The driver received minor injuries in the accident and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital. The accident took place at 9:45am. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the NTA Ambulance assisted the Highway Patrol.
KCCI.com
Taylor County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Deputies in Taylor County need your help finding a missing man. The Sheriff's Office is working to locate 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco. He was last seen in Blockton around 8 a.m. Friday. He was headed to Grant City, Missouri, and driving a white Ford Escape with the license plate IKE 521.
3 adults, 1-year-old hospitalized after crash on slick road
