CBS 58
Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
CBS 58
Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating...
CBS 58
Evers, Michels make final pitch to voters in hotly contested governor's race
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Candidates in the hotly contested governor's race are making their final push to the polls ahead of Tuesday's election. On Monday, Democratic incumbent Governor Tony Evers wrapped up his statewide bus tour with campaign stops in Milwaukee and Madison, two Democratic strongholds Evers is hoping to boost turnout in in an effort to secure a second term.
CBS 58
Souls to the Polls: Faith leaders empower Wisconsinites to make their voices heard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58): A group of faith leaders from diverse denominations gathered Monday for one last push to the polls before Election Day. Souls to the Polls Wisconsin held an interfaith and intercultural conference at Milwaukee City Hall, reiterating that voting is important, safe, and necessary. "We need to remind...
CBS 58
'Every election counts': As of Nov. 1, 3.5 million are registered to vote, says WEC
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Election Day is just three days away and according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), as of Nov. 1, 3.5 million Wisconsinites are registered to vote. According to the city of Milwaukee, just over 26,000 residents had voted early as of Nov. 4. Mordecai Lee, a...
CBS 58
'If we vote, we win': Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Sen. Ron Johnson campaign in Wisconsin for last-minute push
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With just two days left until Election Day, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Sen. Ron Johnson are focusing on reaching as many voters as possible as campaign races are coming to an end. On Sunday, both candidates were out canvassing, pushing for Wisconsinites to get out...
CBS 58
Barnes, Johnson push for supporters to canvas at campaign events
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With election day just three days away Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Senator Ron Johnson were pushing for their base to get out and canvas Saturday. As things come down to the wire, some similar theme at both events carried was to get as many people...
CBS 58
In final push, Mandela Barnes says he's an underdog whose campaign has outworked Sen. Ron Johnson's
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS58) -- Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes started his last day of campaigning by telling supporters if they are worried about the latest poll numbers, to vote. Barnes, who launched an election eve canvass at a Glendale home on Monday, is two points behind incumbent Senator Ron Johnson, according to the latest Marquette University poll.
