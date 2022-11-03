ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating...
Evers, Michels make final pitch to voters in hotly contested governor's race

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Candidates in the hotly contested governor's race are making their final push to the polls ahead of Tuesday's election. On Monday, Democratic incumbent Governor Tony Evers wrapped up his statewide bus tour with campaign stops in Milwaukee and Madison, two Democratic strongholds Evers is hoping to boost turnout in in an effort to secure a second term.
Barnes, Johnson push for supporters to canvas at campaign events

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With election day just three days away Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Senator Ron Johnson were pushing for their base to get out and canvas Saturday. As things come down to the wire, some similar theme at both events carried was to get as many people...
