Salvation Army’s Red Shield Center expands its mission to seniors in south Modesto

Martha Torrez, 80, paid close attention Thursday to coloring the feathers for the paper turkey hat she was making at the Red Shield Community Center in south Modesto.

Torrez was among nearly 20 men and women sitting at tables in one of the center’s rooms to take part in The Salvation Army’s new senior program. Besides arts and crafts, the seniors have a fitness class three days a week, are served breakfast and lunch, listen to lectures on senior-focused topics and go on field trips.

“She said she loves being here,” said Red Shield staff member Mercedes Barrera, who translated Torrez’s remarks from Spanish. “She said she learns things here. And the house (staying home) is the same thing over and over.”

The Salvation Army started the program Oct. 3 but held a ribbon cutting Thursday and thanked Sutter Health for its support. (Sutter Health Valley Area is providing a grant that covers about 95% of the program’s first year’s cost of $369,000, according to Maj. Harold Laubach Jr., the Modesto Corps officer.)

The Red Shield Community Center has been a mainstay in south Modesto for more than a half century. The Salvation Army opened it in April 1970, according to Bee archives. The center is next to Hanshaw Middle School and near Bret Harte Elementary School.

The center has an after-school program, teen room, computer lab, game room for the younger kids and a gym where kids can play basketball and volleyball. It also has a fitness center, offers youth baseball and opens its swimming pool in the summer.

South Modesto is heavily Latino and one of the city’s poorest communities. Much of it lacks basic infrastructure, including sidewalks. Officials who spoke at Thursday’s ribbon cutting said the center meets an important need.

Memorial Medical Center CEO Gino Patrizio said the mission of Sutter Health, Memorial’s corporate parent, is to enhance the well-being of the people in the communities it serves. Patrizio said Sutter cannot do that without partners and has a stellar one in this effort.

“The Salvation Army’s mission is simple and elegant,” Patrizio said. “They use the gospel as their guide. And using the gospel as their guide, their mission is to meet human needs without discrimination.”

Laubach, the army’s Modesto Corps officer, told the more than two dozen people gathered at the ribbon cutting that the program was not possible without Sutter Health.

The senior program has a van with a wheelchair lift for seniors who don’t drive or own a car. The van will pick them up and take them home. The program is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Laubach said the program is getting a second van.

Linda Martinez, 71, said she loves the program because it gets her out of the house. She said the field trips have included visits to the Modesto Certified Farmers Market in downtown and the Resendiz Family Fruit Barn in Hughson. On Friday, the seniors were going to Hilmar Cheese.

“I like all the fellowship and activities,” Martinez said. “It keeps us moving and going. ... There’s a lot of seniors. They speak Spanish. They are just at home. They need to come out and know there is something for them to do.”

The center’s van also picks up seniors from homeless shelters.

Dean Norton, 65, was sitting on a couch watching Christian music videos as others in the room were making turkey hats. Norton said he has been staying at the army’s Berberian Center shelter for about a month. He said Thursday was his first time at the senior program.

“It gives you something to do, for one thing,” he said. “It keeps you out of trouble.”

Laubach said in an email that depending on the success of the program in its first year, the army “will evaluate and transition to different funding sources if needed. With that, Sutter already has noted their willingness to continue offering funding if the program is successful.”