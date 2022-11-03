Read full article on original website
Massachusetts warns against drowsy driving after daylight saving time
Massachusetts Drowsy Driving Prevention Week launched on Sunday. Gov. Charlie Baker signed a proclamation designating the week of Nov. 6 to Nov. 13 to raise awareness to the dangerousness of driving while tired. Officials said the second week of November is the “ideal time to talk about drowsy driving as...
Candidates make final push for votes ahead of midterms
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — In the race for Rhode Island governor, the man in the job now tries to hold on. NBC 10 News caught up with Gov. Dan McKee as he met people along Broadway in Newport Monday afternoon. The Democrat was lieutenant governor before taking over last...
Early voting in Rhode Island ends Monday ahead of Tuesday's general election
(WJAR) — Voters in Rhode Island have one more day to cast a ballot early ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting ends at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. Rhode Islanders can find their local early voting location online. MORE ELECTIONS COVERAGE: McKee, Kalus make final campaign pushes for...
Approved Rhode Island charity plates struggle to reach pre-order minimum
Several approved Rhode Island charity license plates are struggling to reach the required pre-order minimum, leaving those who paid waiting years for their plates. Steve D'Acchioli has been waiting since 2014 for the day he'll finally get to put a Boston Bruins Foundation license plate on his car. "After a...
Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire
Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
McKee, Kalus make final campaign pushes for Rhode Island Governor
Gov. Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus made their final campaign pushes on Sunday ahead of midterm elections. McKee attended a rally at the State Democratic Headquarters in Warwick encouraging people to vote Democrat up and down the ballot. “The State of Rhode Island, like I’ve said before, has...
'I couldn't wait to put it on': Residents receive first Rocky Point charity license plates
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The first 180 of Rhode Island's newest charity license plates were handed out on Saturday morning. The Rocky Point plate benefits the Rocky Point Foundation, helping to preserve and maintain the land that was once occupied by the Rocky Point Amusement Park. "It's a sign...
Record temperatures continue as Rhode Islanders flock outdoors
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Monday capped off yet another day of record temperatures in Southern New England, opening the door for many people to get outside. Storm Team 10 reports T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, which serves as Providence's official climate site, warmed to 77 degrees Fahrenheit as of noon Monday, breaking the old record of 76 F set back in 2020. The high for the day was 79 F.
Southern New Englanders get tickets for their shot at largest Powerball jackpot in history
Convenience stores were busy across Southern New England on Saturday as people lined up for their chance in the $1.6 billion drawing. The Powerball numbers for Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69-20. NBC 10 News asked those in line at a gas station on Waterman Avenue in East Providence what they would do with the money.
Rhode Island State Police holds open house for prospective new troopers
Rhode Island State Police are recruiting new troopers for the training academy class of 2024. State Police Headquarters opened its doors on Saturday to interested applicants. Those in attendance had the opportunity to talk to troopers about the job experience and watch demonstrations. "If anyone is interested, we have division...
North Attleborough School Committee to discuss security after threat closes school
(WJAR) — The North Attleborough School Committee is set to discuss school security after a threat closed a middle school last week. On Tuesday a threatening message was found at North Attleborough Middle School. Buses were rerouted as classes were canceled that day. They resumed Wednesday with an increased...
On Your Dime: Electric rate hikes are long-term concern in Rhode Island
Riddled with bills and skyrocketing prices, rising electric rates are a serious concern for Rhode Islanders. “I have no idea what we are going to do,” Nick DeSimone of Cranston said. “With the price of inflation and the price of gas and the price of every other service and thing that you can go out and buy, it’s just one more thing.”
