Massachusetts State

Candidates make final push for votes ahead of midterms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — In the race for Rhode Island governor, the man in the job now tries to hold on. NBC 10 News caught up with Gov. Dan McKee as he met people along Broadway in Newport Monday afternoon. The Democrat was lieutenant governor before taking over last...
Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire

Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
McKee, Kalus make final campaign pushes for Rhode Island Governor

Gov. Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus made their final campaign pushes on Sunday ahead of midterm elections. McKee attended a rally at the State Democratic Headquarters in Warwick encouraging people to vote Democrat up and down the ballot. “The State of Rhode Island, like I’ve said before, has...
Record temperatures continue as Rhode Islanders flock outdoors

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Monday capped off yet another day of record temperatures in Southern New England, opening the door for many people to get outside. Storm Team 10 reports T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, which serves as Providence's official climate site, warmed to 77 degrees Fahrenheit as of noon Monday, breaking the old record of 76 F set back in 2020. The high for the day was 79 F.
Rhode Island State Police holds open house for prospective new troopers

Rhode Island State Police are recruiting new troopers for the training academy class of 2024. State Police Headquarters opened its doors on Saturday to interested applicants. Those in attendance had the opportunity to talk to troopers about the job experience and watch demonstrations. "If anyone is interested, we have division...
North Attleborough School Committee to discuss security after threat closes school

(WJAR) — The North Attleborough School Committee is set to discuss school security after a threat closed a middle school last week. On Tuesday a threatening message was found at North Attleborough Middle School. Buses were rerouted as classes were canceled that day. They resumed Wednesday with an increased...
On Your Dime: Electric rate hikes are long-term concern in Rhode Island

Riddled with bills and skyrocketing prices, rising electric rates are a serious concern for Rhode Islanders. “I have no idea what we are going to do,” Nick DeSimone of Cranston said. “With the price of inflation and the price of gas and the price of every other service and thing that you can go out and buy, it’s just one more thing.”
