Strong Storm Bringing Snow Tonight, Damaging Winds/Power Outages Friday Night

KXLY
Winter weather advisory today and very cold tonight – Mark
Snow will be falling in the area for most of the morning, and it will continue through the day to the north. Tonight, we see arctic air move in, with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. Plan my day. We’ll have morning snow until...
KREM
Snow slows commute, cancels schools in Inland Northwest
Several inches of snow has fallen in Spokane on Monday morning with more on the way. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads. Some schools are closed or delayed.
KXLY
Snow to end today and then a big freeze – Mark
Snow will be in the area most of the morning and continues through the day to the North. Tonight. we see Arctic air move in and dry conditions with cold days and bitter cold nights through the end of the week. We will see a slight warm-up this weekend. Plan...
KXLY
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
Thousands of Avista customers without power as snow falls
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of homes are without power as snow falls on the Inland Northwest. As of 7:50 a.m, 2,255 Avista customers were without service. Outages have been reported in the Spokane area, all the way north into Kettle Falls. Crews are being dispatched to repair outages, but timelines vary depending on location. Check the outage map here. READ: Plan...
bonnersferryherald.com
Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Monday
The Boundary County Sheriff's Office send out a winter weather advisory early Monday morning due to snow accumulations between three and six inches with local amounts up to 9 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. This includes: Priest River, Eastport, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Athol, and Schweitzer...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: High Wind Warning through Saturday morning – Kris
We are tracking a significant storm moving through the Inland Northwest this evening. This storm is expected to produce damaging wind gusts overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the area through 11 a.m. Saturday. Plan your Saturday. As you head to bed...
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
Avista reports thousands without power in snow, freezing temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Monday as snow blanketed the area and temperatures fell below freezing. Avista reported more than 2,100 customers without power as of 2 p.m. The outages are scattered across the area from Kettle Falls to north Spokane, and Sandpoint.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY continues with rain, snow and wind – Mark
Our snow is turning to rain (even in the mountains), but we’re in for some strong winds later this afternoon. We’ll see winds from the southwest hitting gusts of 50+ mph through the night into Saturday morning. Plan your day. Today will be a wet day as we...
FOX 28 Spokane
Power outages: Inland Northwest sees power outages after winter weather hits
SPOKANE, Wash.- As stormy weather continues, power outages are starting to hit the region. Here is a map of power outages throughout the city. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. Customers impacted: 1,770To view the outage map, click here. Inland Power. Customers impacted: 606To view the outage map, click...
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, high winds on the way
Spokane got its first snowfall of the season on Friday morning. Rain is expected to melt the snow by the afternoon, but damaging winds follow tonight.
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
Numerous power outages reported after Friday morning snow
SPOKANE, Wash.– Wet, heavy snow on Friday morning sent tree limbs toppling and cut off power to thousands of structures in the Inland Northwest. At noon Friday, Avista reported 6% of their customers were without power. Inland Power reported 4% of their customers were in the dark. Below are the total customer outages as of 12:00 p.m. Friday -Avista: 2665...
KHQ Right Now
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Storm approaching with damaging snow and wind – Kris
We are tracking a significant winter storm that will move in late Thursday evening and continue through Saturday. This storm will bring heavy, wet snow to the Friday morning commute followed by high winds Friday night into Saturday. Several advisories, watches and warnings will take effect as this storm approaches.
FOX 28 Spokane
Storm brings on power outages in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.- As stormy weather continues, power outages are starting to hit the region. Here is a map of power outages throughout the city. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 7:57 a.m. Avista:. Customers impacted: 1,313To view the outage map, click here. Inland Power. Customers impacted: 388To view the outage map,...
A winter storm is here. Track the storm with the 4 News Now weather app
SPOKANE, Wash. — The first winter storm of the season has made its way to the Inland Northwest. Several inches of snow fell around the region and now high winds are expected through Saturday morning. The best way to track the storm is by downing the 4 News Now weather app. Our team of meteorologists will send you notifications about...
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, few schools closed, thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers should prepare for wet, slushy conditions as they hit the road on Friday morning. The first snow of the season fell overnight in Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest. A few school districts have announced changes because of the snow, including Wellpinit Schools...
pullmanradio.com
Avista Preparing For Friday Night’s Windstorm
Avista is preparing for Friday night’s windstorm. The Spokane-based utility is expecting the winds to bring down trees and limbs and cause power outages. Crews have moved from day-to-day responsibilities to storm-related activities.
