WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Nellie Hogan is honored for her service around Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After years of serving the community, Shawnee County Parks & Rec. is honoring a special member. Nellie Hogan, 86, has been putting others before herself and not expecting the recognition. Not only has she been serving the Pinecrest community, but also protecting it for over a decade.
WIBW
AAA Kansas helps Harvesters drive away hunger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we head into this season of giving thanks, a local organization is inviting you to join their effort to “drive away hunger.”. Scott Martin with AAA Kansas and Amy Pinger with Harvesters visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details. People are invited to...
WIBW
Affordability, generosity rank Kansas cities among best to spend Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best places to go for Thanksgiving thanks to lower prices and higher rates of giving. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and consumers having spent around $300 per person between the holiday and Cyber Monday in 2021, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.
WIBW
Trains, Toy & Railroadiana swap meet takes on Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Over 14 vendors displayed trains and railroadiana from past and present to sell, or have train collectors look at. Trains made out of Legos, N-Gauge trains, H-O, O-Gauge, and antique trains were all on show! Trains from the 1890′s were also on display along with trains that you can control from an iPad.
WIBW
Gov. Kelly goes door to door to boost voter turnout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign launched the final stops of her “Meet Me In The Middle” tour aimed at encouraging voters and energizing volunteers in the final days before the election. Gov. Kelly made her rounds across Northeast Kansas with her last campaign stops...
WIBW
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
WIBW
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. TPD says officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. Shortly after the call, they were told a person arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.
Now That’s Rural: Herrera, Seanz-Reyes – Emporia HOTT
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. In this case, I’m not referring to the temperature. HOTT is an acronym for Hispanics Of Today and Tomorrow, an organization that is working to promote higher education opportunities for Hispanic students in the Emporia area. Rebeca Herrera and Patricia Saenz-Reyes of...
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
WIBW
Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
WIBW
Local Girl Scout earns top honors for elementary school sensory kit project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local Girl Scout has been awarded top honors for her project to deliver sensory kits to an elementary school. The Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri say they wish to send a big congratulations to Ainsley Charest for being awarded the Girl Scout Gold Award - the equivalent of the Boy Scout Eagle Award.
WIBW
Topeka High celebrates Marine Corps’ birthday, honors those served
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High School JROTC hosted their annual Marine Corps Ball in their cafeteria Saturday. The event celebrated 247 years of the Marine Corps’ existence and honored current military personnel, veterans and those who died in combat. Pictures were taken, dinner and desserts were served...
WIBW
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building that housed fireworks near south Holton is a complete loss after it caught fire over the weekend. Just after 3:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a structure fire at 192nd and U.S. Hwy 75, the site of Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo gears up for Dream Night during Zoo Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is gearing up for its second annual Dream Night during its Zoo Lights event. With the opening of its third annual Zoo Lights, the Topeka Zoo says it is proud to announce the return of Dream Night in 2022, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.
WIBW
Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
WIBW
Waverly’s Sunset Manor set to close as staffing issues persist
WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - Waverly’s Sunset Manor is set to close in January as staffing issues persist and regulation changes are set to drop. The Coffey Health System says that Sunset Manor in Waverly is set to close on Jan. 15, 2023, following a Board of Trustees vote on Oct. 24. The vote considered critical staffing shortages and impending regulation changes.
WIBW
KHP identifies driver in Kansas City hit-and-run
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in a Kansas City hit-and-run over the weekend has been identified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Merriam Ln. and S. 24th St. in Kansas City, Kan., with reports of a crash.
Washburn University professor responds to Halloween costume controversy
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Washburn University Professor accused of an incident involving a costume worn at a Halloween party has sent out an apology on Friday. Holly O’Neill, a professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, shared this statement with 27 news: I sincerely apologize for the unfortunate incident […]
WIBW
Commissioner expects voter turnout to exceed 60% in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Election Commissioner Andrew Howell expects voter turnout to exceed 60% in Shawnee Co. Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says on Monday, Nov. 7, that he expects turnout to exceed 60% for the General Election to be held on Tuesday. For comparison, Howell indicated that in...
