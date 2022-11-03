Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week
We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Zacks.com
ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q3 Loss Wider, Sales Beat, '22 View Up
IMGN - Free Report) incurred a loss of 31 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of 26 cents and 24 cents, respectively. In the year-ago quarter, it had reported a loss of 18 cents per share. Revenues came in at $15.4...
Zacks.com
Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up
REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Zacks.com
Wayfair (W) Q3 Loss Matches Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
W - Free Report) reported a non-GAAP loss of $2.11 per share for third-quarter 2022, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure worsened from the loss of $1.94 in the previous quarter. Also, it compares unfavorably with the earnings of 14 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Total net revenues...
Zacks.com
Euronet's (EEFT) Stock Up 8% on Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beat
EEFT - Free Report) shares have gained 8% since third-quarter 2022 earnings were reported on Oct 20, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from strong performances by EEFT’s EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer segments. However, the upside was partly offset by elevated operating expenses.
Zacks.com
EOG Resources (EOG) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend
EOG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.71, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75. However, the bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.16. Total quarterly revenues increased to $7,593 million from the year-ago $4,765 million. The top line beat...
Zacks.com
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com
Why Is Community Health (CYH) Up 27.8% Despite Q3 Earnings Miss?
CYH - Free Report) shares have jumped 27.8% since it reported its third-quarter earnings on Oct 26, 2022. Despite reporting weak third-quarter results, investors were likely impressed by the company’s cost-containment efforts in the face of inflation, which brought down its cost of supplies. Further, the company stuck to its previous guidance, despite taking a hit from Hurricane Ian in the third quarter, showing resilience.
Zacks.com
Adient (ADNT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y
ADNT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 53 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. The bottom line reversed from the year-ago loss of 24 cents per share. The outperformance stemmed from higher-than-anticipated sales from the Americas and Asia segments and profitability in the Americas segment.
Zacks.com
IDACORP (IDA) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises 2022 EPS View
IDACORP, Inc. (. IDA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 by 7.7%. Earnings also improved 8.8% year over year. The year-over-year improvement resulted from customer growth, an increase in retail sales from hotter weather and higher transmission...
Zacks.com
Lyft Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
LYFT - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q3 earnings on November 7th, after the market close. Lyft offers an on-demand ride-hailing platform for consumers in the United States and Canada. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of a C.
Zacks.com
Perrigo (PRGO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PRGO - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 2.27%. Perrigo’s shares have gained 0.9% this year against the industry’s decline of 47.2%. Perrigo’s earnings performance has been dismal...
Zacks.com
International Flavors (IFF) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
IFF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.62%. A...
Zacks.com
Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Down
AMG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 economic earnings of $4.21 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92. The bottom line grew 5.3% from the prior-year number. Our estimate for economic earnings per share was $3.96. Results were aided by an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher...
Zacks.com
NiSource (NI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Narrows 2022 View
NI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter’s earnings by a penny, respectively. On a GAAP basis, NiSource reported third-quarter 2022 EPS of 12 cents, on par with the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Zacks.com
Waste Connections (WCN) Stock Gains 5% on Q3 Earnings Beat
WCN - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Raised 2022 revenue outlook motivated investors as the stock has risen 5% since the earnings release on Nov 2. Full-year revenues are estimated at $7.190 billion (previous view: $7.125 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is below the raised guidance of $7.17 billion.
Zacks.com
Can Gildan (GIL) Climb 32% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
GIL - Free Report) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $30.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $39.71 indicates a potential upside of 31.8%.
Zacks.com
Is Diamondback (FANG) Headed for Another Earnings Beat in Q3?
FANG - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter results on Nov 7. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $6.51 per share on revenues of $2.4 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the Permian-focused oil and gas producer’s performance...
Zacks.com
USA Compression (USAC) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Lag
USAC - Free Report) shares have gone up by 0.9% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 1. This slight rise could be attributed to the Austin, TX-based independent natural gas compression services provider’s sales for the reported quarter, which increased on a year-over-year basis. Behind the Earnings Headlines.
Zacks.com
Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
BLUE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.92 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28. This compares to loss of $2.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
