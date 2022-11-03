Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
SB County Sheriff’s $2 Million funded HOPE Team reaches out to Hesperia homelessThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Veterans Day celebrations around the High DesertThe HD PostHesperia, CA
USPS Suspends Service In California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
Letter to the Editor: FTA is supporting Serna, Sandoval in election
• Mars Serna for Fontana School Board Trustee Area 1. • Mary Sandoval for Fontana School Board Trustee Area 5. Mars and Mary are committed to doing what’s best for scholars, families, FUSD employees, and the community. As an FUSD Board member, Mars is committed to:. • Assisting families...
Fontana Herald News
Yachtley Crew will perform at Lewis Family Playhouse
A concert by Yachtley Crew will take place at Lewis Family Playhouse on Saturday, Nov. 12. The group, known as the Titans of Soft Rock, will perform big hits from the 1970s and ‘80s. The band drew a big crowd when it played at the Miller Park Amphitheater in Fontana earlier this year.
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Honor Roll book is now on sale; Veterans Day ceremony will be held Nov. 11
After three years of research and writing, the 318-page, full color book, “FONTANA HONOR ROLL – Our Local Heroes,” is in print. The book will be available for sale to the public on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Fontana Veterans Day event to be held at the Miller Park Amphitheater.
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino man who served long sentence for murder is sentenced again after being found with illegal guns
California Attorney General Rob Bonta recently announced the sentencing of a San Bernardino man found guilty of possessing illegal guns and ammunition. At the time of his arrest, Joseph Hernandez was on parole after serving a sentence of 32-years to life for second-degree murder and attempted murder. These convictions resulted in a lifetime prohibition from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition.
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Rain could continue through Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Fontana
Rainfall could continue in Fontana through early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, according to the National Weather Service. Monday, Nov. 7 — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Fontana Herald News
Health officials urge residents to get vaccinations to protect against flu and COVID-19
COVID-19 and the flu remain dangerous infections. Medical authorities urge everyone six months and older to get their flu vaccinations now. At the same time, new COVID-19 booster shots are also available, as well as shots for the latest of the Omicron variants, and so getting both flu and coronavirus shots during one visit is the best course of action, health leaders said.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and holding her against her will, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 3, Deputy Stone from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a victim who reported being assaulted with a hammer and knife during a domestic violence incident on Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
Fontana Herald News
CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Fontana High School smashes Savanna, 43-13
In their long-awaited return to the CIF playoffs, the Fontana Steelers came through with an impressive victory on Nov. 4. The Fohi football team smashed Savanna, 43-13, in the first round of the Division 14 tournament and will now move on to play Bassett in Round 2. The Steelers thrilled...
Fontana Herald News
Election Day is Nov. 8; do you know where your ballot is?
Election Day is just a few days away, and the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters (ROV) wants to make sure that voters know they have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballot. The ROV will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8...
Fontana Herald News
Etiwanda clobbers Yucaipa, 38-7, in CIF playoff game
During the 2022 regular season, the Etiwanda High School football team pulled out some very close and exciting victories. But in the first round of the CIF playoffs, there was no last-minute drama because the Eagles clobbered Yucaipa, 38-7, in a Division 5 matchup on Nov. 4. The Eagles (6-5...
Fontana Herald News
Miller football team wins rematch against Rubidoux, 27-6, in first round of CIF playoffs
Back on Oct. 7, the Fontana A.B. Miller football team lost a heartbreaker to Rubidoux, 23-19, in a regular season game. Fortunately for the Rebels, they received a second opportunity to face Rubidoux, and this time, Miller emerged with a big win. The Rebels triumphed in the rematch by a...
Comments / 0