You’ll Have To Tread Carefully With This 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
The 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS is an absolute beast but for us, it is perhaps a little too focused on ultimate track performance. Fortunately, the 997 model doesn’t have quite the same serious attitude and comes across as more lively and engaging to drive. A particularly nice example is currently up for grabs.
2024 Audi Q6 E-Tron Shows Its Techy Interior, Could Pack 469 HP
Spy photographers have snapped the Audi Q6 e-tron on numerous occasions and now we’re finally getting a good look inside. While we’ve seen a few glimpses in the past, the latest spy photos reveal the electric crossover will have a trapezoidal digital instrument cluster and a freestanding infotainment system. The former resides behind a flat-bottom steering wheel that appears to be shared with the Q4 e-tron.
Caterham Introduces New Mid-Range Seven 340 With 170 HP 2.0-Liter Duratec Engine
Caterham announced today that it is bringing a new model to its lineup in Europe and Japan. The new Seven 340 will be powered by the 2.0-liter Duratec engine for more power and low-end torque. The new model will replace the Seven 275, which Caterham described as “immensely popular,” so...
Porsche Boxster GT1 By Vale Automotive Will Be 2 Feet Wider Than Stock
UK-based tuner Vale Automotive has nearly completed the first example of the Porsche Boxster GT1, one year after presenting the first renderings. The visual update for the first-gen Boxster is inspired by the Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion, bringing hypercar styling cues, a fixed roof, and a significant increase in the width of the car.
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This 3,300 HP Dodge Viper Do A 6-Second 1/4 Mile Pass
The Dodge Viper is a super sports car well known for its somewhat violent and raucous nature. What many may not know is that it’s also a highly revered drag racing platform despite sending all of its power to the rear wheels only. If you didn’t know how fast these snakes were before today, this 3,300 hp (2,460 kW) example is about to set the record straight.
Genesis Electrified GV70 Coming To LA Auto Show, Enters Production Next Month
Genesis has announced plans to showcase the Electrified GV70 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Set to go into production in Montgomery, Alabama this December, the Electrified GV70 will be the first Genesis model built in the United States as well as the first Genesis made outside of South Korea.
BMW Says It Wants Design Controversy As It Drives Up Sales
BMW has no intention of toning down its current design language, noting that courting controversy is an important plan for it to try and boost sales. The designs of new BMW models have come under fierce criticism in recent years and the styling of the all-new XM has raised a lot of eyebrows. However, during a recent interview with Car Sales at the U.S. launch of the new 7-Series and i7, BMW chairman Oliver Zipse said it wants its vehicles to get people talking.
Ford Mustang Raptor R Is An Imaginary Jacked-Up Pony That We’d Love To See In Reality
The following story includes renderings of a fictional Mustang Raptor R created by Oscar Vargas that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. Ford will be absent from this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, but an independent digital artist envisioned something many fans would like to see, at least in the form of a one-off concept. The Ford Mustang Raptor R is an off-road-prepped version of the iconic muscle car, looking ready to conquer the outback.
Here Are Your Best Used Luxury Sedans For Under $10,000
We recently asked you about what the best used luxury sedan is on the market right now for $10,000 or less. While that might sound like a difficult task, a number of you gave us some excellent suggestions. Here are the top choices for a great $10,000 used luxury sedan.
Artist Imagines Exotic Hypercars Left To Rot In An EV Future
There is something intriguing about discovering precious objects that were abandoned for decades. This is the feeling that Italian 3D artist Dizzy Viper evokes with a new series of renderings depicting all sorts of modern-era hypercars left to rot, presumably in a post-apocalyptic EV-occupied future. Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport with...
Salvaged Ferrari SF90 And Rolls-Royce Cullinan From Flooded Miami Garage Hit The Auction Block
Heavy storms and hurricanes hit Florida this summer, causing devastating damage and destroying more than a few very expensive vehicles. Two such cars, a 2021 Ferrari SF90 and a modified 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, have both shown up on Copart. The auction site, which trades in damaged and totaled cars, is...
Lamborghini Boss Outlines How The Coming All-Electric Flagship Supercar Will Stand Out
The house of the raging bull is selling more cars than it can build. In fact, its popularity is allowing Lamborghini to branch out into unknown territory. By 2028 it plans to launch its first all-electric flagship supercar and CEO Stephan Winkelmann has given us some idea of how it will stand out without a sound.
Infamous British Water Crossing Continues To Kill Cars
The Rufford Mill Ford in Nottinghamshire, UK has become a hotspot for locals to test the water-fording abilities of their vehicles, attracting onlookers and millions of viewers online in recent months. The area in question is particularly prone to flooding and water at the ford can reach up to about...
Cadillac Creates God Of War-Themed CT5 In China
Cadillac fans who are also gamers will be excited to learn that the automaker has partnered with Sony Entertainment to create a God of War-themed CT5. The design package precedes the November 9 release of the latest addition to the gaming franchise, God of War: Ragnarök, and the car is being offered by Cadillac China.
Ex-Koenigsegg Designer Partners With Unplugged Performance To Design Wheels For Tesla Cybertruck
The folks over at Unplugged Performance have collaborated with designer Sasha Selipanov to create “the first wheel designed and engineered specifically for the Cybertruck.” The “brutalist” hexagon-filled barrels called the UP CYBERHEX will set customers back at least $1,498. Thankfully, you can get your hands on them now so that they’ll be ready whenever the Tesla Cybertruck finally goes into production.
2024 Lancia Ypsilon Envisioned By Designer As A Stylish Small Electric Crossover
This story includes renderings of a Lancia Ypsilon concept created by independent designer Marco Maltese that are neither related to nor endorsed by Lancia. While we’re waiting for the Lancia Design Day on November 28 hoping to see a sign of things to come for the Italian brand, a new Lancia Ypsilon concept created by an independent designer popped up online proposing a new design language. The Lancia Ypsilon by Maltese Design was envisioned as a fully electric supermini with crossover styling cues, based on Stellantis underpinnings.
Honda e:N2 Concept Unveiled In China, Could Preview A Future EV
Honda unveiled a new electric concept car in China, previewing its future production models. The Honda e:N2 Concept is a follow-up to the futuristic e:N prototypes unveiled last year, looking more refined and production-ready while incorporating the latest Honda Sensing 360 ADAS suite. According to the automaker, the concept was...
You Can Buy A GMC Hummer EV-Inspired All-Wheel Drive E-Bike For $3,999
GMC Hummer fans have a new toy available to them and they’ll be happy to know that it costs just $3,999. Built in partnership with Recon, the GMC Hummer EV AWD Ebike is exactly what it sounds like. Much like the Hummer EV pickup truck it’s inspired by, this new fat tire hardtail ebike is overbuilt and ready to handle the trails.
SEMA 2022, Tesla Cybertruck Inches Closer To Production, And Koenigsegg KXX Rendering: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The Genesis G80 Electric And Hyundai Santa Fe’s Seat Belt Pretensioners May Explode And Hyundai Also Warns 2018 Santa Fe Sport Owners To Park Outside Over Fire Risk. It has been a...
