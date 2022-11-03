Read full article on original website
Charts Suggest It's Not Time to Buy the Dip in Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Just Yet, Cramer Says
Don't start buying the dip in large-cap tech stocks just yet, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. That's the takeaway from Carolyn Boroden's latest technical analysis on Alphabet and Amazon. Investors who want to capitalize on the struggles of large-cap technology stocks should remain patient, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday, citing...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. BioNTech (BNTX) – The drugmaker's shares slid 3.4% in the premarket despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Results were down sharply from a year ago, with both profit and revenue off more than 40% from 2021's third quarter.
Dow Rises to Start the Week as Investors Await Midterm Elections and Inflation Report
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Monday as a packed week kicked off, with congressional midterm elections and key inflation data on deck over the next few days. The Dow traded higher by 165 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2%, trading between gains and losses during morning trading.
Berkshire Hathaway's Operating Earnings Jump 20%, Conglomerate Buys Back Another $1 Billion in Stock
Berkshire's operating earnings totaled $7.761 billion in the third quarter, up 20% from year-earlier period. The conglomerate spent $1.05 billion in share repurchases, bringing the nine-month total to $5.25 billion. The Omaha-based company suffered a $10.1 billion loss on its investments during the third quarter's market turmoil, however. Berkshire Hathaway...
Companies Still Have Way Too Much Office Space, and They Can't Sell It
The amount of commercial real estate available for sub-lease is roughly equal to eight Amazon HQ2 towers. Other than high-use leases such as medical offices and laboratories, few lease holders can find buyers or tenants for unused office space. Companies that own their own campuses will likely wait out the...
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Stock Futures Rise as Wall Street Awaits U.S. Midterm Elections
Stock futures rose Monday evening following a winning day for markets as investors looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial average rose 83 points or 0.26%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.31% and 0.42%, respectively. Shares of Lyft fell 13% while Take-Two Interactive and Tripadvisor slumped more than 15% each after reporting disappointing quarterly results.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Carvana — Carvana shares shed 15.64%, with trading briefly halted at one point due to volatility. The sell-off comes after the used-car seller's worst day ever on Friday, when the company had an earnings miss and Morgan Stanley pulled its rating and price target for the stock.
Carvana Stock Tanks in Continued Sell-Off
Shares of Carvana plummeted for a second-consecutive trading day. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. Shares of Carvana plummeted for a second-consecutive trading day as investors unloaded shares of the embattled used-vehicle seller amid growing...
Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
