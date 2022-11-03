Whataburger unveils holiday-themed merch
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger announced the release of its holiday-themed collection.
The collection consists of a Christmas sweater, a zig-zag beanie, holiday socks, snow globe and more.
The merchandise is available on Whataburger’s apparel and merchandise Whatastore.
The fast-food restaurant said customers will get a free Christmas table tent with the purchase of a sweater or vest.
