Markets kept their heads above water after a morning swoon this first trading day of a new week, and wound up closing near session highs Monday afternoon. Analysts have been trading notes about Election Day for midterms bringing forth “gridlock” — seen as good for the markets because it keeps Capitol Hill from regulating, taxing or otherwise augmenting the marketplace. As long as Republicans win one of the houses of Congress —and currently it’s odds-on for the House of Representatives — but don’t have enough votes to overturn a veto from Democratic President Joe Biden, “gridlock” appears to be in the cards.

5 HOURS AGO