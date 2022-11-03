Saving Citizens Insurance and keeping people covered

“We have an immediate crisis on our hands and that is: the availability of affordable insurance!”

--Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon

Over a hundred thousand clients of the Citizen’s (The Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation), the state run insurer of last resort for residents of the state who have lost their hurricane/homeowners insurance when their insurance company left the state, are now at Citizens door looking for coverage.

And, since it is a state run insurer of last resort, these residents pay a premium price for coverage. These clients will be paying huge increases in their premiums come January First.

“There’s consensus to fund the incentive program that we’ve been advocating for the past nine months now,” Donelon explains. “And with it depopulate Citizens, as we did successfully in the aftermath of [hurricanes] Katrina or Rita, 17-years ago.”

Donelon explains that what the state did years ago when the same kind of insurance crisis occurred in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina will be the roadmap to getting the insurance industry back on its feet and writing policies again in the state:

“It’s an identical mirror of what was done, back then, give grants to companies up to say six companies get five million dollars each. Those companies agreed to put up five million dollars of their own money and then to write twice the amount of a new premium, 20-million dollars each of new policies with 50-percent of their money coming out of the 37 ‘go zone’ parishes, the bottom third of our state and 25-percent had to written out of Citizens. Those companies had to stay on that coverage for a minimum of five years,” Donelon says.