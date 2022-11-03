On Saturday, nine living World War II veterans were honored during the annual Dubois County Veterans Day Observance held at the Holland VFW. According to Dubois County Veterans Council President Kent Schreiner, the nine men recognized for their service during the war are the few living veterans the council was able to locate for the ceremony. The nine recognized are Lenny Knust (who was recognized as this year’s Living Veteran), Charles Striegel, Paul Striegel, Leroy Haug, Melvin Schroeder, Otto Begle, Ted Bartley, and Albert Merkley. Only three of the men were able to attend in person.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO