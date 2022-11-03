Read full article on original website
generalaviationnews.com
From intern to airport manager
In April 2022, Colin Smith applied to be an intern at Huntingburg Regional Airport (KHNB) in Indiana so he could experience the airport’s daily operations and to gain practical hands-on knowledge. He got the internship and spent the summer at KHNB. Just months later, the Indiana State University graduate...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Women Empowering Women: Martha Rasche on writing your life story
The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, November 30 to hear Martha Rasche speak on writing your life story. The November session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30am for networking before the meeting from 11:45am to 12:45pm EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – November 7, 2022
Janel M. Werner, executor for the estate of Ralph H. Schroering to Janel M. Wener and the Ralph H. Schroering Testamentary Trust. S 1/2 NE s14, t1n, r4w; N1/2 SE s14, t1n, r4w, 160 acres. Douglas E. Morthland and Karen E. Hunt to Douglas E. Morthland and Karen E. Hunt,...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Vision Boarding seminar offered at Ferdinand Library
Want a free corkboard? Want a way to help with stress and be more motivated? How about attending a fun session at the Ferdinand Library on Thursday, November 10th at 6PM to create a Vision Board? Attend by yourself, with a friend or family member. All Teens and Adults are welcome. You’ll make your own Vision Board which is a collage of images and words representing your wishes or goals.
14news.com
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
14news.com
Over 100 Posey Co. absentee voters may need to vote again before Tuesday
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Posey Co. confirmed Friday that a maximum of 107 absentee ballots could be null and void. The problem with the ballots is that the back of the absentee ballots may not have been signed by both parties, an election requirement. With only 5...
wevv.com
Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash
Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
104.1 WIKY
Person Transported To Burn Unit After Catching Himself On Fire
A former PetSmart employee walked into the east side store Thursday night and lit himself on fire. He allegedly doused himself in flammable liquid beforehand. Customers inside the store rushed to put the flames out with an extinguisher. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says the former employee was said to be...
14news.com
Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread power outages were reported due to storms and high winds moving through the Tri-State. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, multiple trees and power lines were down in the area. He asks drivers to be careful, especially when traveling on roads with hills...
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Honoring veterans
On Saturday, nine living World War II veterans were honored during the annual Dubois County Veterans Day Observance held at the Holland VFW. According to Dubois County Veterans Council President Kent Schreiner, the nine men recognized for their service during the war are the few living veterans the council was able to locate for the ceremony. The nine recognized are Lenny Knust (who was recognized as this year’s Living Veteran), Charles Striegel, Paul Striegel, Leroy Haug, Melvin Schroeder, Otto Begle, Ted Bartley, and Albert Merkley. Only three of the men were able to attend in person.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Huntingburg Christmas Stroll kicks off season of holiday festivities
The Huntingburg Christmas Stroll kicks off the Christmas Season in Dubois Count this week. This year marks the 37th Annual Huntingburg Christmas Stroll. Visitors can enjoy a day of shopping on 4th Street, free carriage rides, photos with Santa, Yoga with the Grinch, and so many more festive happenings. Full...
EPD: Evansville falls victim to many fraudulent crimes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department had a lot on their hands Friday as several fraud crimes were reported throughout the city. According to EPD’s media report, at least four separate victims contacted police after unrelated fraud incidents. On Friday, Liberty Federal Credit Union contacted authorities and reported that a man and a […]
wevv.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Gibson County
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash on State Road 68. We do not have information on the victim, but we are working to find more details. We will continue to update this post as we learn more information.
Evansville business burglarized yet again, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Only four months after being burglarized, the Computers Plus in Evansville has fallen victim to theft yet again. This time, however, police believe they’ve caught their suspect. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the business early Sunday morning for a commercial burglary alarm. An affidavit states that an […]
14news.com
Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security released the findings from its investigation into the house explosion at 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, saying it was accidental. For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more questions than answers.
