Court date this week for man accused of shooting Newark police officers
Kendall Howard was arrested following a 22-hour manhunt after police say he fired at officers on Tuesday.
Police: Suspects rob off-duty correction officer in Brooklyn
An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Sunday, police say.
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
A Goshen man is facing charges after being arrested by state police for allegedly raping a minor. Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. State police had been working with the FBI to locate Torres after learning he...
Police: Man stabbed on subway in the Bronx; suspect identified
Police say another attack on the subway sent a man to the hospital on Sunday night in the Bronx.
Police: Driver charged with DUI after SUV overturns in Wantagh
Authorities say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Wantagh Avenue.
Police: Man killed in Sunrise Highway crash in Massapequa Park; driver faces DUI
A 24-year-old male passenger of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
Drunk NJ school bus driver had kids on board in crash, prosecutors say
WOODLAND PARK — A school bus driver is charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a crash on Friday. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, was drunk behind the wheel of the bus with high school students on board when he crashed into a parked car, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
Deer caused 2-vehicle crash that killed 19-year-old, cops say
A deer that darted out in front of a Jeep late Sunday on a highway in Sussex County was blamed for causing a two-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and seriously injured the 18-year-old driver, authorities said. The fatal crash was at least the second involving a deer Sunday...
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state in just the last two days.
Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad
The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments.
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
Authorities: Man riding scooter in Brooklyn struck by car, in critical condition
Police say a man has been sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn Monday morning.
New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson
The owner of a Point Pleasant real estate firm is accused of setting fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business, causing more than $1 million in damages. Toms River resident Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty is facing four counts of second-degree arson in connection with the late-September incident, Patch.com reported.
Police: SUV overturns after crashing on Wantagh Avenue
Officers say it happened in the northbound lanes around 10:20 p.m.
NYPD: Woman fatally struck by van in Brooklyn
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a getaway driver that fatally struck a pedestrian in Brooklyn.
Police: Mineola man arrested for forcibly touching 13-year-old girl
Authorities say 18-year-old Isaias Granados Bonilla was inappropriately grabbing and forcibly touching a 13-year-old girl.
Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire
JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
NYPD: Suspect wanted after man shot in the stomach overnight in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach overnight in Brooklyn. They say he was shot on the corner of Logan Street and Sutter Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was immediately taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and is in stable condition. The suspect...
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
