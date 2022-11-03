ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Roanoke leaders discuss gun violence report

ROANOKE, Va. – On the heels of weekend gun violence in Star City, Roanoke City Council got a status report on October gun violence. Chief Sam Roman said 31 firearms were seized in October – 316 year-to-date. More than 200 felony warrants were issued and there were more...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota.  Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Sheriff’s office asks county for additional school resource officer

Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson requested the addition of one more full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) when he appeared before the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors at their Oct. 16 meeting. The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office (APSO) applied for and received one of the state SRO position grants, an award...
wfirnews.com

Fatality in Botetourt County accident

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Roanoke Dems/GOP Decry Violence, As We All Should

A Nov. 1 Roanoke Times piece “Roanoke Democratic Committee statement calls for need of fair elections” emphasizes, yes, the need for fair elections. All reasonable people agree that in elections, “it should be easy to vote but hard to cheat.” However, the article quoted Roanoke City Democrat Chair Mark Lazar who expressed much concern about […]
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

CMS incident promptly addressed by School Resource Officer

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Law enforcement investigated an isolated incident at Clifton Middle School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The school resource officer was promptly notified by school administrators after they learned that a student had possibly brought an airsoft gun to school. The incident was isolated and there was no threat to students and staff. Charges against the student are pending. “The school resource officer responded within two minutes of notification, and the incident was handled promptly. The students and staff were safe,” said Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Superintendent Kim Halterman. Parents and students are being urged to contact the school if they have safety-related information to share. The school division website, www.ahps.k12.va.us, also has a reporting feature that allows for the sharing of safety-related information. Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and cooperating law enforcement agencies take any weapons-related incident seriously, including those involving look-alike weapons. The school division appreciates the help and cooperation from students, parents, and the community. Any persons with questions about the specific incident at CMS are encouraged to call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770. The post CMS incident promptly addressed by School Resource Officer appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer

Waynesboro is on the verge of voting itself out of existence if its voters put election-denying MAGA extremist Jim Wood on their City Council on Tuesday. It’s bad enough that this Wood person is yet another do-nothing Republican who will keep our K-12 schools on the path to nowhere and doesn’t want to invest in our streets, water and public services.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

High School Football Playoff Pairings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Class 5, Region D. #7 Albemarle (8-2) at #2 Mountain View (9-1) #7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) at #2 Louisa (10-0) #5 Amherst County (6-4) at #4 Orange County (8-2) #6 Western Albemarle (5-5) at #3 Salem (8-2) Class 3, Region C. #5 Turner Ashby (8-2) at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run

A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash cleared in Rockbridge Co. on I-81 N

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a vehicle crash that has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 81 North in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is at mile marker 202 in the area of Pleasant Valley Road. The crash has closed lanes...
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”

According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

RPD Investigating shooting on Campbell Ave. SE

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police report a man is suffering from what they say could be a critical gunshot wound after a shooting incident on Campbell Avenue SE. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say they were working in the area when they heard a shot ring out and noticed a gathering of people leaving a parking lot.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy