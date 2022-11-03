Read full article on original website
Shooting in downtown Morgantown for second consecutive weekend, police look for suspects
Nov. 8—Morgantown detectives are investigating another shooting in downtown Morgantown. This is the second incident in a week. The Morgantown Police Department issued a press release Monday stating they were investigating a shooting that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Fayette Street.
City and Reading School District officials issue call to action over recent violence
Nov. 7—In the wake of a large fight Thursday near Reading High School that included someone firing a gun, city and school district officials are issuing a community call to action. "I would never sugarcoat the fact that we have some serious issues," Mayor Eddie Moran said during a...
