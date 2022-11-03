NJ drunk driver charged with homicide for crash that killed girl, 17, injured 4 other teens

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey woman was charged with drunk driving for causing a June car crash that killed a teen girl and injured 4 others, authorities said Thursday.

The 58-year-old Shamong woman, Theresa McElvarr, was driving a Hyundai Tucson just after midnight near Stokes Road and Pawnee Trail in Medford Lakes on June 13 when the crash happened, police said.

McElvarr veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a car driven by 17-year-old Gianna Mastalski who had four other 17-year-old girls as passengers, according to officials.

The teens and McElvarr were all taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. McElvarr and three girls were admitted with broken bones and other injuries. Mastalski was taken to Virtua Marlton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 1:45 a.m.

Mastalski had just graduated from Clearview High School when she was killed. According to her obituary, she loved to sing, ride her skateboard, do her make-up and spend time with family and friends.

Officers served McElvarr a warrant for her arrest on Wednesday at her home where she is still recovering from injuries sustained during the crash. She was charged with vehicular homicide and four counts of assault by auto.

According to court records, McElvarr had her driver’s license suspended twice in 2016 for two separate drunken driving convictions just weeks apart, in both June and August. She was also charged with drunk driving in January of 2022.