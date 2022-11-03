Read full article on original website
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Unbeaten Flightline retires, will begin breeding career
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flightline has been retired and will stand at stud after completing a dominant, unbeaten career capped by Saturday's runaway victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. The son of Tapit will begin his breeding career next year at the farm in Versailles, Kentucky, Lane’s...
Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
Frazier History Museum opens up 'most interactive exhibition' yet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frazier History Museum is opening a new exhibition. A spokesperson for the museum says Kentucky Rivalries captures the "most iconic conflicts in the Bluegrass State." “This one of the most interactive exhibitions the museum has ever curated,” Frazier president and CEO Andy Treinen said at the...
Churchill Downs honors Gold Star families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several events around Louisville helped honor veterans in their own way. Churchill Downs honored Gold Star families on Sunday. Gold Star families are families that have lost a loved one during military service. Organizers said the event was one of the most rewarding experiences in their...
LMPD cancels alert for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) canceled their search for a missing Louisville woman.
'Light Up Louisville' returns to downtown for its 42nd year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that Halloween is over it's time to get in the Christmas spirit!. Mayor Greg Fischer announced that 'Light Up Louisville' is returning Friday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. outside of Metro Hall. "It's our 42nd 'Light Up Louisville,' and it's my twelfth and final one...
LMPD renovates gym in fallen officer's honor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is honoring a fallen detective by bringing her plans for a renovated gym to life. Diedre Mengedoht was a detective in the Second Division when she was killed in a crash on Christmas Even in 2018. In a video posted on Twitter, Major...
Violence in Louisville central in both mayoral candidates campaigns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crime in Kentucky's largest city has taken center stage in the race for mayor, and it has been brought into sharper focus by the attempted killing of one of the mayoral candidates earlier this year. Democrat Craig Greenberg, a businessperson and newcomer to politics, will face...
Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
Here's what to expect at the polling booth in southern Indiana locations
INDIANA, USA — Election Day is just one day away and Indiana officials in Clark and Floyd counties are making sure voters know what to bring and what they can expect at polls. Voters must bring a form of identification in order to vote so be sure to bring...
Louisville Zoo announces 'School's Out Safari' discount days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo has a new 'School’s Out Safari' discount in place to help provide the community with fun, safe and educational experiences at the zoo this fall and winter. A spokesperson for the zoo says guests can receive one free child admission (ages 3-11)...
Kentucky Derby Festival in search of equestrians, marching bands, floats and more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've ever wanted to be in the Kentucky Derby Festival's annual parade, now is your chance. Applications open Friday, Nov. 4 for the "2023 Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade", according to a KDF press release. The Pegasus Parade will return for the second year, giving...
'It's gonna make a big impact': MELANnaire Marketplace to open storefront in mall St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The dream of one Louisville woman to bring together a collection of Black-owned businesses is now expanding to the east end. For the first time, MELANnaire Marketplace is getting its own storefront in the Mall St. Matthews for the holiday season. Starting Nov. 18, MELANnaire Marketplace...
'One person doesn't define a city' | Victim of downtown attack recovering back home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been more than a week since Oscar Sanchez visited downtown Louisville for the first time. Unfortunately, he had to see the city at its worst. Sanchez, who is from El Paso, Texas, was attending a conference near Fourth Street Live! when he was violently attacked late at night on Oct. 24.
Washington County comes together with Cairo Jordan's family to memorialize 5-year-old found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Inside a Salem, Indiana church, Sunday, five-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan came that much closer to being at rest, with his family back home in Atlanta, Georgia. A memorial was held for Jordan at Southern Hills Church, drawing dozens, including Cairo’s family. Though those...
Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man from southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man from southern Indiana. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gregory Albers was last seen in Borden around 1 p.m. Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department believe Albers could be in extreme danger...
LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
LMPD: Man struck by vehicle in 'critical condition'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday morning. Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Louisville Metro Police reported that a pedestrian was struck near Breckenridge Lane and Landslide Drive. The injured man was transported to...
'I actually feel good like I helped the community': People held at Louisville jail cast votes in midterm elections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, thousands of Kentuckians voted by absentee ballot. This year, that includes several dozen people incarcerated at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Under state law, people being held pre-trial who are otherwise eligible to vote, can do so. Dr. Maria...
Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's only competitive race for Congress is in the district that includes Louisville, the state's largest city and a Democratic stronghold for more than a decade. State Sen. Morgan McGarvey is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Democrat John Yarmuth, who is retiring after...
