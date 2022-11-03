ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Unbeaten Flightline retires, will begin breeding career

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flightline has been retired and will stand at stud after completing a dominant, unbeaten career capped by Saturday's runaway victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. The son of Tapit will begin his breeding career next year at the farm in Versailles, Kentucky, Lane’s...
Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
Frazier History Museum opens up 'most interactive exhibition' yet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frazier History Museum is opening a new exhibition. A spokesperson for the museum says Kentucky Rivalries captures the "most iconic conflicts in the Bluegrass State." “This one of the most interactive exhibitions the museum has ever curated,” Frazier president and CEO Andy Treinen said at the...
Churchill Downs honors Gold Star families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several events around Louisville helped honor veterans in their own way. Churchill Downs honored Gold Star families on Sunday. Gold Star families are families that have lost a loved one during military service. Organizers said the event was one of the most rewarding experiences in their...
LMPD renovates gym in fallen officer's honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is honoring a fallen detective by bringing her plans for a renovated gym to life. Diedre Mengedoht was a detective in the Second Division when she was killed in a crash on Christmas Even in 2018. In a video posted on Twitter, Major...
Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
LMPD: Man struck by vehicle in 'critical condition'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday morning. Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Louisville Metro Police reported that a pedestrian was struck near Breckenridge Lane and Landslide Drive. The injured man was transported to...
Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's only competitive race for Congress is in the district that includes Louisville, the state's largest city and a Democratic stronghold for more than a decade. State Sen. Morgan McGarvey is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Democrat John Yarmuth, who is retiring after...
