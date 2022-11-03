New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.

