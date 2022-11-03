Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel
Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
All-Star Wrestling November To Remember Results (11/5): Bullrope Match Headlines
All-Star Wrestling held its November to Remember event on November 5 from City of Lights Gym in Dora, AL. Full results (courtesy of Daniel Kendall) are below. All-Star Wrestling November To Remember Results (11/5) - Jay Blade def Stephan Dunn. - ASW Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Jay Blade def Cabana Man...
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
Braun Strowman Takes Jab At ‘Flippy Flipper’ Wrestlers, Mustafa Ali, Chris Jericho, And More Respond
Braun Strowman tried to brag about the match that he had with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 at the expense of "flippy flipper" wrestlers. Several wrestlers, in turn, responded to him. At WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman faced off against Omos in a battle of the Giants. In the...
tjrwrestling.net
“ICE COLD” – Sami Zayn Responds To Roman Reigns Shutting Down Chants For Him
Sami Zayn loved the way Roman Reigns handled some vocal fans prior to the WWE Crown Jewel event. The man known as the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn is gaining in terms of popularity among WWE fans. Every week on Smackdown and during appearances, there are more chants for Sami as he continues to prove his loyalty to WWE’s top group, The Bloodline.
Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead
New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
Not All ROH Talent Being Used On AEW Are Signed To Deals
Fightful has learned more about the ROH/AEW agreement, and some of the talent that is working within it. It was established to Fightful that not everyone who was on ROH Death Before Dishonor, and has competed in ROH related angles is signed, either to a tiered or a full-time deal. There were several former ROH talent who appeared on the show and are still completely free agents.
Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW During WWE Absence
The talent war has extended further than just wrestlers, it would appear. Fightful reported recently that Renee Paquette would be headed to AEW before her eventual signing announcement. Give Me Sport's Louis' Dangoor had heard that WWE had reached out, but Renee passed on the offer. Another broadcaster went the opposite direction.
Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw & Smackdown October 24-28
- Candice LeRae's segment wasn't listed on internal runsheets, nor was Seth Rollins appearing on commentary. - Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was the post-show dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. - Triple H and Bruce Prichard ran WWE Raw. - Von Wagner and Kiana James of NXT were both...
George South Challenges Nick Gage To A Match At WrestleCade
George South wants to fight Nick Gage. George South is headed to WrestleCade at the end of November and he's challenging GCW World Champion Nick Gage to meet him in a hardcore match on Sunday, November 27. South said his family doesn't want him doing the match, but he said...
Josh Woods Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Another tiered deal in All Elite Wrestling is now full-time. This past week, Josh Woods was added to the official All Elite Wrestling roster page after working in the company for several months without being listed. After asking around with AEW sources, it was confirmed to Fightful that Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract, which effectively removes him from the free agent market. Woods has made a good impression on talent backstage we've spoken with.
NJPW Still Has Plans To Use Karl Anderson
Karl Anderson is a hot topic in wrestling, and for good reason. The active NEVER Openweight Champion was scheduled to defend the championship against Hikuleo in November, the same date as WWE's Crown Jewel show. However, since he's been announced for WWE's Crown Jewel show, things have seemingly went awry. Anderson posted a video saying the NJPW booking wasn't cleared with his tag team partner Gallows, and NJPW says they'll strip him of the title if he doesn't appear. He's already been replaced for that match, but we're told there are plans for a Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo match for this year.
11/4 AEW Rampage Featuring Katsuyori Shibata Match Records Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers are in for the 11/4 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up...
Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer After AEW's Brawl Out Situation
With The Elite set to return, we've learned more about the situation surrounding Brawl Out. We've heard about some of the names that were around during the brawl who were suspended as they were physically involved, but there were also several that approached shortly thereafter. One of those was Chris Jericho, who was heavily lauded by those we spoke to for his resolve and demeanor stepping up during the scrum right after the incident took place.
Matt Cardona: What Did Jon Moxley Do For GCW?
Matt Cardona is the King of the Deathmatch. Cardona made a big impact on Game Changer Wrestling at GCW Homecoming 2021 when he defeated Nick Gage in a deathmatch to win the GCW World Championship. He would eventually lose the title to Jon Moxley, who held the title for over a year.
Bobby Lashley Says He Failed, The Usos Look Ahead To New Day | WWE Crown Jewel Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE Crown Jewel 2022. - Bobby Lashley lost to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel but got the last laugh. Now, he wants to know what's next. - Damage CTRL won the Tag Team Titles back with some help from Nikki Cross. - Drew McIntyre...
Fightful
