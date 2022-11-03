Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Shula records his 200th NFL victory
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
WTOP
Graham takes blame for Falcons’ late collapse in 20-17 loss
ATLANTA (AP) — If Ta’Quon Graham could do it all over again, he would’ve just fallen out of bounds. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle had to wonder what might have been if he hadn’t lost his first career fumble return that set up Cameron Dicker’s 37-yard field goal and sent the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
WTOP
Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third...
WTOP
Giants’ McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
WTOP
Two penalties from Vikings loss are not sitting well with Ron Rivera
Two flags from Vikings loss aren’t sitting well with Ron Rivera originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two penalties — one that cost the Commanders the chance to tie or win Sunday’s game against the Vikings late and one that took a Washington touchdown off the board — were at the top of Ron Rivera’s mind during a Monday morning session with reporters.
WTOP
Taylor Heinicke’s magic runs out in crushing loss to Vikings
LANDOVER, Md. — Taylor Heinicke played with fire for almost all of Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings. And for much of the game, he was able to avoid disaster. But ultimately, Heinicke’s luck ran out, with one mistake proving costly in Minnesota’s 20-17 comeback victory that featured 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points by the visitors.
WTOP
Clutch Vikings tote ample confidence at 7-1 into tough slate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have owned the fourth quarter this season, with a plus-33 scoring differential that is the second best in the NFL. Whether it’s due to Kirk Cousins delivering clutch throws to Justin Jefferson and friends, Za’Darius Smith and the defense applying a fierce pass rush, late-game confidence or plain old good luck, the Vikings have reached the relative midpoint of their schedule on the strength of a series of steely performances in the closing minutes.
WTOP
Monday’s Transactions
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Exercised their 2023 club option on SS Tim Anderson. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced the hiring of Marcus Thames as hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. MINNESOTA TWINS — Exercised their 2023 club option on...
WTOP
No. 10 Alabama in unfamiliar territory — out of contention
Bryce Young was 9 years old the last time Alabama played a regular-season game without national championship implications. That was five national titles ago. Now, thanks to two ever-so-slender defeats — by a total of four points — Young and the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) are almost certainly back in that scenario for the first time since that 2010 team went 10-3.
WTOP
AP Top 25 Reality Check: ND is back; Who else can return?
No. 20 Notre Dame is back in The Associated Press college football poll after struggling early this season. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest became the latest teams from the preseason AP Top 25 to slide out as eight ranked teams lost this past weekend. Heading into the stretch of...
NBA: Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season
ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24
WTOP
Neville gets contract extension with Beckham’s Inter Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Neville was given a contract extension Monday as coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Miami finished sixth among 14 teams in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws. It lost to New York City 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
WTOP
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. LeBron James was sidelined along with Lonnie Walker IV, and Patrick Beverley, leaving Los...
Comments / 0