Clay County, WV

Cabell Midland coach reacts to death of senior football player

ONA, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School Head Football Coach Luke Salmons says the death of one his players has been the most tragic incident in his entire career. “When you coach a long time, you have a lot of different things you deal with and go through, but they’re all different and this is definitely the toughest,” Salmons said over the weekend.
Driver crashes into building

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews responded Monday morning after a driver lost control and hit a building. The accident happened on Maccorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston. No word if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the...
Vehicle hits building in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The scene is now clear in South Charleston where a vehicle ran into a building Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened on the 4500 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
I-79 crash claims life

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. northbound near the 10-mile marker. Lanes were closed for about two hours. The name of the victim was not immediately released by...
High school student killed on I-64E identified

UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools […]
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
8 taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Eight people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Kanawha County on Friday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Spring Fork Dr. and Campbells Creek Dr. in the Campbells Creek area. Four adults and four children were taken to the hospital. The Kanawha […]
Cabell Midland student dies in I-64 accident; name released

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell Midland student died Thursday in an accident on Interstate 64, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. Milton police chief Joe Parsons said the student is 17-year old Caige Rider. The sheriff says the incident involved Rider being hit by a vehicle on...
Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
I-79 reopens after fatal crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fatal crash shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County for part of Sunday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells WSAZ.com one person has died in the crash. Deputies say two others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The crash...
Fire at Railways Bar and Grill in Buffalo, West Virginia

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County dispatchers say there was a fire at Railways Bar and Grill on Charleston Road in Buffalo, West Virginia. The call came into Putnam 911 around 11:10 a.m. Everyone got out of the building safely, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also tell 13 News that a few crews are still on […]
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
Brush Fire on Walker Road

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was brush fire on the 6000 block of Walker Road. The call came in at 4:09 PM on Saturday according to 9-1-1 dispatch. Dispatch said there was no structural damages or injuries at the time. Departments that responded were Deerwalk, Eastwood, Elizabeth Wirt County, Lubeck,...
