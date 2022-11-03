ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU in the National Stats, Week 10: Top 10 good?

Florida State dominated rival Miami 45-3. As a result, the Seminoles moved up nationally in various statistics as FSU now ranks inside the Top 10 in yards-per-play and are just outside the Top 10 in yards-per-play allowed. Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand nationally. Offense. Week 10 Week...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football is back in the AP Top 25

Florida State is back in the Associated Press Top 25. The Seminoles, who sit at 6-3 on the season, including 4-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, check in at No. 25 this week. The Seminoles are coming off a 45-3 victory against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Sports

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction to Miami's loss to Florida State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the conclusion of the Hurricanes' 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday. Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game in their worst loss to Florida State (6-3, 4-3) since a 47-0 loss in 1997.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Charlie Kirk speaks at FSU again, protests follow

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, visited FSU’s campus for the second time in less than three years. According to their website, TPUSA’s mission is to “educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU announces new administrative restructuring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has been under much scrutiny in the last few months after a housing crisis and issues with compliance for athletes. However, FAMU’s President Dr. Larry Robinson says new leadership changes are just another step in ongoing improvement. Those administrative changes were announced...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Norman Park, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

THOMASVILLE, GA
floridapolitics.com

John Dailey-Kristin Dozier showdown in Tallahassee Mayor race splits Democrats

The showdown between Democrats in Florida's capital city could signal which way the party is headed amid a bleak Midterm outlook. The Tallahassee Mayor’s race between incumbent John Dailey and challenger Kristin Dozier is a local election that will hinge on local issues, but the result could have implications for the Democratic Party at the state level.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

North Florida Fair kicks off in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Fair kicked off Thursday in Tallahassee, and there is a record turnout expected for its 80th year. Manager Mark Harvey said the fair has only taken breaks for Word War II and during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a big event in Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

