KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EST
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15 in Florida. WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he will be making a “big announcement” next week in Florida. Trump teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio Monday night ahead of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections. He told a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, that he's “going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago.” Trump was headlining a rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance and said he didn't want to “detract from the importance” of Election Day by making his own campaign announcement beforehand.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 remains delayed and it's likely that the official results won't be known until Tuesday morning, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement
Cop27 news – live: Macron says Europeans ‘the only ones paying’, US and China must ‘step up’
French president Emmanuel Macron called on non-European first-world nations, including China and the US, to pay their fair share to help poorer countries struggling with the climate crisis.“We need the US and China to step up," he told climate campaigners on the sidelines of the Cop27 summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.He insisted that Europeans were the "only ones paying" to financially aid nations reeling under the burden of climate disasters.“Pressure must be put on rich non-European countries, telling them, ‘you have to pay your fair share’,” he said, according to AFP.Meanwhile, British prime minister Rishi Sunak said that climate...
Trump almost bailed on Truth Social after ‘meltdown’ and now regrets being convinced to stay – report
Former president Donald Trump almost defected from Truth Social to join a rival platform called Gettr launched by former aide Jason Miller, a Washington Post report has revealed.The report detailed the meeting Mr Trump had with the co-founders of his post-presidential startup Trump Media & Technology Group — Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss — while also pondering a competing offer from Mr Miller who met the former president on 11 June last year, a day that came to be called the “meltdown” day by the founders of Truth Social.Mr Miller’s final offer to Mr Trump for joining the conservative...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US confirms ‘communications channels’ with Kremlin; Ukraine prepares for battle in Kherson streets
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly says talks with senior Russian officials continue ‘to reduce risk’; Ukrainian forces anticipate fierce fighting in southern city
Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year's international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet.
How Does Russia's War In Ukraine End?
Vladimir Putin is using multiple tactics to pressure Ukrainians into defeat, including attacking their energy infrastructure. Just how far will he go to win?
Live updates | UN Climate Summit
The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual UN summit on climate change.World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet. The U.S. mid-term election were hanging over the talks Tuesday, with many environmental campaigners worried that defeat for the Democrats could make it harder for President Joe Biden to pursue his ambitious climate agenda.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS:— Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks— U.N. chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks— Their lagoons languishing, precious Spanish wetlands go dry___Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment___Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Read More Russia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latestTrump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – live
Appenate Steps Up to Help Ukraine Aid Organizations
QUEENSLAND, Australia, Nov. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ukraine Aid Ops ( ukraineaidops.org ) is a group of civilians helping secure and distribute protective equipment to those in need. This is no small feat, given the size of the country and the sheer number of people caught in the conflict. Given the need, Appenate ( appenate.com ) is sponsoring 50 Premium user licenses to those on the ground in Ukraine.
U.S. sanctions four ISIS members, eight companies in South Africa
The United States has blacklisted four members of an Islamic State cell operating in South Africa and eight companies they are connected to, as it continues to target the terrorist organization on the African continent.
China playing 'aggressive games' with Canada democracy: Trudeau
China is playing "aggressive games" with democracies and Canadian institutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Monday following a report of foreign interference in its elections. "We have taken significant measures to strengthen the integrity of our elections processes and our systems, and will continue to invest in the fight against election interference, against foreign interference of our democracies and institutions," Trudeau told reporters.
Air show seeks to position China as global competitor
China is displaying its latest generation fighter jets and civilian aircraft as it looks to carve a larger role for itself in the global arms trade and take on Boeing and Airbus
Ukraine news – live: Russia building ‘dragon’s teeth’ anti-tank structures in Mariupol
Russian forces are making anti-tank structures known as “dragon’s teeth” as they attempt to bolster preparations to defend their positions in Ukraine’s Mariupol, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.The key southern port city forms part of the “land bridge” from Russia to Crimea, a key logistics line of communication, it said in a daily intelligence update.It comes after Washington accused Russia of escalating the war in Ukraine and delaying peace talks, even as bodies of Russian soldiers keep “piling up” at the conflict’s frontlines.“If Russia is ready for that negotiation, it should stop its bombs. It should stop its...
