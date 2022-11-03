ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MN

Mahone
4d ago

the problem with the state of Minnesota is all the liberal left back in the day closed all the mental health facilities because they didn't like how they labeled its inhabitants, and nowadays that's all they want to do is label people and put them in a little box except The crazy ones

Guest
3d ago

The problem is all the criminals use mental health as an excuse. The families find some crack pot doctor to say yep the person is mentally ill. If these criminals are mentally ill then why didn’t their families do something about it while the criminals was growing up. Minnesota is a liberal state where anything goes

Boston 25 News WFXT

Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams

A woman charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a “brazen” scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty in that case, and to separate charges of Medicaid fraud. Anab Artan Awad is among 50 people allegedly connected to the nonprofit Feeding our Future to...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. reports 40 opioid overdoses in last week, 6 fatal

MINNEAPOLIS -- A rare alert issued tonight after a stunning surge in overdoses. Hennepin County says 40 people overdosed in just the last week. Six of them died.That's why Howard Dotson with the Twin Cities Crisis Response team held a Narcan training Thursday night, their third in as many weeks.Dotson says it's a critical tool in the fight against drugs laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl."Nasal Narcan can require six administrations for fentanyl. That's how strong it is," Dotson said.It's not all gloom and doom though. The Indigenous People's Task Force says they've seen some success in their harm reduction...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fifth person pleads guilty in $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS -- A fifth person pleaded guilty Friday to her involvement in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.Court documents say Anab Artan Awad, 52, admitted she knowingly participated in a fraudulent scheme to obtain and misappropriate millions of dollars in the Federal Child Nutrition Program.Awad falsified invoices and meal count records with inflated figures so she would receive funds that substantially exceeded the amounts of food she purchased or served to children, according to her guilty plea.Awad fraudulently claimed over $11 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.In all, prosecutors say $250 million meant to feed hungry children went to enrich people involved in the fraud. In total, over 50 people have been charged in connection.Awad also pleaded for her involvement in a separate fraud scheme involving Medicaid.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Hennepin County issues overdose spike alert

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office issued an overdose spike alert Thursday, reminding residents that help is available if you see a suspected overdose. According to the alert, there have been 34 suspected non-fatal overdoses and six suspected fatal overdoses in the last week. This includes...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County adopts land and water acknowledgment statement

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hennepin County is marking the start of Native American Heritage Month with a historic statement: a land and water acknowledgement.During a county commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Board Chair Marion Greene read the statement, saying in part, "As part of our commitment to address the unresolved legacy of genocide, dispossession and colonialism, Hennepin county acknowledges the magnificent land and waterways from which our institutions benefit are located upon the cultural, spiritual and Indigenous homeland of the Dakota Oyate, the Dakota nation."The statement, adopted unanimously, marks the start of a new commitment from Hennepin County to strengthen the relationship between...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

A nurse writes to hospital executives: ‘All I’ve ever wanted to be was a nurse’

I am a nurse at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. I am tired and defeated. After our recent three-day strike, I went to work at 7 a.m., and I wanted to leave as soon as I walked into the hospital.  We were short staffed — again. I made an “aware,” which is a hospital […] The post A nurse writes to hospital executives: ‘All I’ve ever wanted to be was a nurse’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN

