Read full article on original website
Mahone
4d ago
the problem with the state of Minnesota is all the liberal left back in the day closed all the mental health facilities because they didn't like how they labeled its inhabitants, and nowadays that's all they want to do is label people and put them in a little box except The crazy ones
Reply
6
Guest
3d ago
The problem is all the criminals use mental health as an excuse. The families find some crack pot doctor to say yep the person is mentally ill. If these criminals are mentally ill then why didn’t their families do something about it while the criminals was growing up. Minnesota is a liberal state where anything goes
Reply(1)
2
Related
kfgo.com
Woman admits to over $11M in false claims in latest Feeding Our Future scheme guilty plea
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – A Plymouth, Minn. woman has pleaded guilty for her role in two separate fraud schemes, one of which was part of the $250 million Feeding Our Future case. According to court documents, Anab Artan Awad, 52, admitted that from September 2020 through January 2022, she fraudulently...
Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill kids caught in a failing juvenile justice system
A Minnesota teen struggling with severe mental illness and charged with numerous crimes sat in juvenile detention, often isolated, because no treatment was available. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. Updated: 10:23 PM CDT November 3, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS. When attorney Tracy Reid...
mprnews.org
Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams
A woman charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a “brazen” scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty in that case, and to separate charges of Medicaid fraud. Anab Artan Awad is among 50 people allegedly connected to the nonprofit Feeding our Future to...
Hennepin Co. reports 40 opioid overdoses in last week, 6 fatal
MINNEAPOLIS -- A rare alert issued tonight after a stunning surge in overdoses. Hennepin County says 40 people overdosed in just the last week. Six of them died.That's why Howard Dotson with the Twin Cities Crisis Response team held a Narcan training Thursday night, their third in as many weeks.Dotson says it's a critical tool in the fight against drugs laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl."Nasal Narcan can require six administrations for fentanyl. That's how strong it is," Dotson said.It's not all gloom and doom though. The Indigenous People's Task Force says they've seen some success in their harm reduction...
fox9.com
Deshaun Hill shooting: Trial for man charged in his killing pushed back to January
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial for the man accused of killing Minneapolis North High School student-athlete Deshaun Hill has been delayed until January. Jury selection in Cody Fohrenkam's second-degree murder trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, November 7, but in a surprise move, the judge delayed the start of the trial.
Fifth person pleads guilty in $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud case
MINNEAPOLIS -- A fifth person pleaded guilty Friday to her involvement in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.Court documents say Anab Artan Awad, 52, admitted she knowingly participated in a fraudulent scheme to obtain and misappropriate millions of dollars in the Federal Child Nutrition Program.Awad falsified invoices and meal count records with inflated figures so she would receive funds that substantially exceeded the amounts of food she purchased or served to children, according to her guilty plea.Awad fraudulently claimed over $11 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.In all, prosecutors say $250 million meant to feed hungry children went to enrich people involved in the fraud. In total, over 50 people have been charged in connection.Awad also pleaded for her involvement in a separate fraud scheme involving Medicaid.
Shooting eyewitnesses testify in trial involving alleged attempted 'hit' on MPD crime scene investigator
MINNEAPOLIS — Emilie Clancy from St. Paul had never met Nicki Lenway, but Clancy sprung into action, pulling the bleeding victim into her vehicle and helping save Lenway's life after she was shot three times outside a supervised parenting center in April. Lenway's ex-boyfriend, Tim Amacher, is on trial...
Trial delayed for man charged with murdering North High student Deshaun Hill
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on March 1, 2022. The message repeated by Tuesday Sheppard since February – when her son and Minneapolis North sophomore Deshaun Hill was shot and killed – is that she wants justice. She and Deshaun's...
Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Major Fraud Schemes
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme and a second $4 million Medicaid fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday, 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Forest Lake school staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students
A former staff member at a Forest Lake school has been fired after she was accused of sharing inappropriate photos with students. The staff member no longer works for the school district, according to a letter sent out by Forest Lake Area High School Principal Jim Caldwell. An investigation by the school led to an arrest on Thursday.
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
willmarradio.com
40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
fox9.com
Hennepin County issues overdose spike alert
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office issued an overdose spike alert Thursday, reminding residents that help is available if you see a suspected overdose. According to the alert, there have been 34 suspected non-fatal overdoses and six suspected fatal overdoses in the last week. This includes...
Track crime in your neighborhood with Community Crime Map app
CRYSTAL, Minn. — There's a tool being shared on the NextDoor app that shows you crimes happening in your neck of the woods. It's called the Community Crime Map and it works just as it sounds. Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering says that residents have been concerned about their...
fox9.com
Children’s Minnesota warns parents to expect longer wait times due to RSV surge
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Children's Minnesota is warning parents that they should be prepared for longer wait times due to the surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and other respiratory illnesses. Information from Children’s Minnesota’s website warns of extended wait times in the emergency department, walk-in clinics, and primary...
Hennepin County adopts land and water acknowledgment statement
MINNEAPOLIS -- Hennepin County is marking the start of Native American Heritage Month with a historic statement: a land and water acknowledgement.During a county commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Board Chair Marion Greene read the statement, saying in part, "As part of our commitment to address the unresolved legacy of genocide, dispossession and colonialism, Hennepin county acknowledges the magnificent land and waterways from which our institutions benefit are located upon the cultural, spiritual and Indigenous homeland of the Dakota Oyate, the Dakota nation."The statement, adopted unanimously, marks the start of a new commitment from Hennepin County to strengthen the relationship between...
A nurse writes to hospital executives: ‘All I’ve ever wanted to be was a nurse’
I am a nurse at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. I am tired and defeated. After our recent three-day strike, I went to work at 7 a.m., and I wanted to leave as soon as I walked into the hospital. We were short staffed — again. I made an “aware,” which is a hospital […] The post A nurse writes to hospital executives: ‘All I’ve ever wanted to be was a nurse’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Comments / 6