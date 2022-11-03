Read full article on original website
Holy Rosary Edmonds Women’s Association Holiday Fair Nov. 11-13
The Holy Rosary Edmonds Women’s Association’s Holiday Fair is set for Friday, Nov. 11-13 at the church’s pastoral center. All are invited to browse new and gently used treasures featuring Christmas decorations, household goods, handcrafted items, collectibles, jewelry, games, toys and more. Homemade pies and baked goods will be for sale, with lunch available on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday.
Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum to be open on Veterans Day
The Northwest Veterans Museum will be open on Friday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day. The museum is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring those that have served in the nation’s military. The museum is located at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Veterans Day hours are...
Edmonds Historical Museum fire pedal truck raffle ticket sales begin Nov. 5
Just in time for the holiday season, the Edmonds Historical Museum will be selling raffle tickets for the 2022 fire pedal truck. Tickets can be purchased for $2 in front of the Museum at 118 5th Ave. N. on Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. during the Edmonds Holiday Market, which starts Nov. 5. Or they can be purchased throughout the week by contacting the Edmonds Historical Museum at 425-774-0900 or info@historicedmonds.org.
Citrus fruit sale benefits EWHS Music Boosters and Edmonds Food Bank
The Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Boosters has launched a fundraiser designed to benefit the high school’s music program and the Edmonds Food Bank. The fundraiser brings fresh citrus fruit directly from a farm in California to Edmonds residents. You can purchase a 20-pound box of oranges, grapefruit or clementines — or a mix of all of them. The fruit will be available for pickup in mid-December.
Scene in Edmonds: Community Table now open at Edmonds Waterfront Center
The Edmonds Rotary Club launched its Community Table project Wednesday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. “We had lots of interest and great questions asked by the community,” said Rotary Club member Maggie Peterson. Every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., a Rotary member or other community volunteer will...
Art Beat: All about Edmonds Porchfest
2-3 p.m. Kickoff at the Main Stage Red Barn (5th and Maple) The first Edmonds PorchFest kicks off this Saturday. After a rough couple of pandemic years, what better way to celebrate and support local musicians and the community than with a free music festival?. PorchFest started in Ithaca, New...
Edmonds Planning Board returns to in-person meetings, starting Nov. 9
The Edmonds Planning Board will be returning to in-person meetings in the council chambers, starting with a 7 p.m. meeting this Wednesday, Nov. 9. – A request from the Civic Park Residents Group requesting rules be adopted governing use of the Civic Center Playfield. – A review of topics discussing...
Get Your Ducks in a Row panel discussion at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 10
S enior housing and care expert Mary Cordova will lead a panel discussion at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 on preparing to transition into senior housing. This discussion is relevant for seniors who want to plan ahead or adult children seeking more information on how to best support their aging parents.
YMCA of Snohomish County launches Lifeguard Academy for teens
YMCA of Snohomish County is launching its first-ever Lifeguard Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5. This program, designed for teens ages 15-plus, teaches lifeguard skills, as well as necessary leadership and communication skills to help them succeed both personally and professionally. “Lifeguard Academy offers participants much more than your basic lifeguard...
McMenamins Mill Creek, Washington Pub and soccer
Sher and I had a wonderful Friday evening out with our daughter, son-in-law and of course our 8 year old grandson. The evening started out with his first soccer game of the season at the local YMCA. What fun, especially since his team won their opener by a score of 5 to 2.
Taylor Swift adds second date for Lumen Field show
Due to popular demand, Taylor Swift will be performing at Seattle's Lumen Field twice! A new show has just been added.
An easy family-friendly hike to Franklin Falls
Editor’s note: Watch for snowfall on the Franklin Falls trail and in the Snoqualmie area as we move into the winter months. The parking area to the trailhead will close and hikers will need to start 2.75 miles away at Asahel Curtis Sno-park to the trail (making the trek about 5-miles longer, out and back). See this WTA web page for more information about hiking to Franklin Falls in the winter.
Tree Falls On Seattle-Area Home, Crushes Teen Inside
A neighbor remembers the victim's father screaming, ‘Please, help my daughter!'
Seattle folks, what’s your “you gotta try this” hidden gem restaurant that deserves more attention?
I'll start: I love Latin American food, and here are my hidden gem favorites. 1. Arepa House in UW. not many arepa spots and arepas are one of my fav foods!. 2. La Cabana is another gem (Honduran food)
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Who is the most famous person in Tacoma?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Tacoma?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Tacoma public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market. The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall. Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and...
