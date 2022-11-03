ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Are homeless people being sent to Salt Lake City from Wyoming?

By Darienne DeBrule
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgSET_0ixwC0V300

Those experiencing homelessness in Wyoming are reportedly being sent to Salt Lake City as winter approaches, leaving Utah's capital city responsible for taking care of another state's homeless problem. However, one official says the article reporting the information doesn't tell the whole truth.

Wyoming Police Operations Lt. Russ Ruschill says the Jackson Hole News & Guide article that quoted a Jackson police officer about the homeless being transported to Salt Lake City isn't exactly correct.

"You're left with the impression that we're exporting our homeless problem to Salt lake City, nothing could be further from the truth we do not want people to freeze to death," he said.

The Wyoming town has an extreme winter climate, and one of the ways homeless individuals avoid these potentially deadly temperatures is by trespassing onto private property or to warmer areas leaving officers with few choices.

"We have the option to arrest and or cite them," said Ruschill. "We, as an agency, understand we cannot arrest our way out of the homeless problem that America is seeing right now."

Being given the option to go to Salt Lake City is just one of the options available to homeless individuals in these situations, and Ruschill says it's one of the more successful ones the city uses.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall sent a statement reacting to the story saying in part, "to know it's being done via manipulation of the criminal justice system is irresponsible, disheartening, and cruel at a humanitarian level."

The Pioneer Park Coalition, a business group dealing with the impacts of homelessness, isn't surprised that many decide to come to Utah.

"They found the opportunities for shelter and assistance that they couldn't get other places," said the group's James Behunin.

He also says it's not just other states that see Salt Lake City as a destination for their homeless populations, but other cities in Utah see it as a good place for them as well.

"It's a little more troublesome. We don't have much leverage over Jackson, Wyoming," said Behunin.

Behunin is aware of how homelessness impacts Salt Lake City businesses and residents.

"This is a burden to bear by our companies, and we're concerned that we're having to pay the costs and suffer the costs of the homeless in our community that are problems that are started in other communities."

Despite the obstacles, Behunin is optimistic about what Salt Lake City has done so far, but adds more resources are needed.

"Salt Lake City is doing a good job of addressing its own needs," he said. "We've been very aggressive in building new shelters; the problem is that housing and sheltering is not the solution for a large number of these folks."

Comments / 17

Fact ✔️
4d ago

how about we close borders and stop taking refugees. our government has sent more money to other countries and helping immigrants than he has out American people that are becoming homeless ever month why because the economy is ruined.

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

5 Myths About Utah Most Americans Believe Are True

People sometimes think the darndest things about Utah. Growing up an LDS(Mormon) kid in Michigan, I got a lot of the same questions. Things like "Why don't you believe in electricity?" and "How many moms do you have?" As recently as last week I was asked how many Polygamist weddings I've been to. (For those who are curious, the answers are we do, just one, and none.)
UTAH STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
buffalobulletin.com

Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red

CHEYENNE —As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
WYOMING STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses

SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – November 5th, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt a new pet today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s Hogle Zoo reports major water reduction

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo posted a Twitter thread about its water conservation efforts after ranking as one of the highest water users in the state, back in 2002. According to the post, millions of dollars went into an ozone filtration system in Rocky Shores habitat. The habitat houses many animals, such as bears, sea lions, seals, otters and polar bears.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy