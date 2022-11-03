ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXLY

Final appeal before midterms; Musk threatens impersonators; weekend sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire (For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes):. Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. Both made appearances this weekend and will campaign at events on Monday.
WASHINGTON STATE

