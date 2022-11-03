Read full article on original website
2 days left: GOP predicts midterm wins; suspicious envelope found at candidate’s office; Warnock vs. Walker; and more
There are 2 days until polls close on Election Day. Here’s what to know, including the top stories of the day, the latest polls and key races in focus. GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats. MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections...
Final appeal before midterms; Musk threatens impersonators; weekend sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast
On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire (For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes):. Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. Both made appearances this weekend and will campaign at events on Monday.
Taylor Swift and the Astros make history, Kyrie Irving suspended and notable deaths | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. Taylor Swift made history on the Billboard charts. The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving. The Astros tossed a rare World Series no-hitter.
