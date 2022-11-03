Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Celeb news for the week of Oct. 31
King Charles 'erupted in sweary rage over Donald Trump's topless pictures mockery'. King Charles and William, Prince of Wales are said to have erupted into a furious rant when Donald Trump mocked Catherine, Princess of Wales, after she was photographed topless. Britney Spears boasts of breaking dad's ban on drinking...
Lebanon-Express
Aaron Carter found dead in his bath, Elon musk defends Twitter staff cuts, and more celeb news
Aaron Carter found dead in his bath police confirm. The US Sun reported on Sunday (06.11.22) the late singer, 34, was discovered in his tub by Los Angeles police when they arrived at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday. Law enforcement officials told The US Sun deputies responded to...
Lebanon-Express
Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel pays tribute to singer after his death
The I Want Candy singer was found dead at the age of 34 in his California home on Saturday. ET Canada reports that the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. After news of Aaron's death broke, the singer and rapper's twin sister Angel took to Instagram with a tribute post for him. She added:, “I know you're at peace now… I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again”. In 2017, Aaron started talking about his arrests and emaciated look, which had sparked rumours of illness or illegal drug usage.
Lebanon-Express
Nick Carter wept on stage hours after he paid tribute to late brother Aaron
Nick Carter wept on stage hours after he paid tribute to his late brother Aaron. The 42-year-old performed with the Backstreet Boys at London's O2 arena after posting on Instagram his heart was broken over the death of his pop singer sibling, who was found unresponsive in his bathtub on Saturday (05.11.22) aged 34 at his home in California after years battling substance addictions.
Comments / 0