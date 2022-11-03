ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

Celeb news for the week of Oct. 31

King Charles 'erupted in sweary rage over Donald Trump's topless pictures mockery'. King Charles and William, Prince of Wales are said to have erupted into a furious rant when Donald Trump mocked Catherine, Princess of Wales, after she was photographed topless. Britney Spears boasts of breaking dad's ban on drinking...
Lebanon-Express

Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel pays tribute to singer after his death

The I Want Candy singer was found dead at the age of 34 in his California home on Saturday. ET Canada reports that the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. After news of Aaron's death broke, the singer and rapper's twin sister Angel took to Instagram with a tribute post for him. She added:, “I know you're at peace now… I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again”. In 2017, Aaron started talking about his arrests and emaciated look, which had sparked rumours of illness or illegal drug usage.
Lebanon-Express

Nick Carter wept on stage hours after he paid tribute to late brother Aaron

Nick Carter wept on stage hours after he paid tribute to his late brother Aaron. The 42-year-old performed with the Backstreet Boys at London's O2 arena after posting on Instagram his heart was broken over the death of his pop singer sibling, who was found unresponsive in his bathtub on Saturday (05.11.22) aged 34 at his home in California after years battling substance addictions.
