The I Want Candy singer was found dead at the age of 34 in his California home on Saturday. ET Canada reports that the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. After news of Aaron's death broke, the singer and rapper's twin sister Angel took to Instagram with a tribute post for him. She added:, “I know you're at peace now… I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again”. In 2017, Aaron started talking about his arrests and emaciated look, which had sparked rumours of illness or illegal drug usage.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO