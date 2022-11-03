Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
homenewshere.com
Tanners sweep away Reading in volleyball tourney
WOBURN — It is not easy beating a team three times in the same season, but the Woburn High girls volleyball team proved otherwise. The Tanners defeated Reading, 3-0, Friday night in the MIAA Division 2 Round of 32. The 10th seeded Tanners (16-5) swept the Lady Rockets (9-10)...
homenewshere.com
Woburn football team sent south by Marshfield
MARSHFIELD — The South Shore may not be that far away from the north shore but the brand of football played at the top level appears to be far above what’s displayed on the north side of Boston these days. For the second year in a row the...
homenewshere.com
Woburn girls soccer team bounced at Brookline
BROOKLINE —The Woburn High girls' soccer team came into Sunday's Round of 32 game with a lot of momentum, following its preliminary round victory over Medford on Friday. That momentum was given an even bigger boost when Kayla Buback scored the first goal of the game. Unfortunately, seventh-seeded Brookline...
homenewshere.com
Three Shawsheen teams gearing up for a playoff run
BILLERICA - There’s nothing like peaking at the right time. As the Div. 4 state tournament begins, the Shawsheen Tech volleyball team is certainly in pretty good form. Once 3-3 early in the year, the Rams won eight consecutive matches before eventually finishing 12-5 overall. Last Friday, the Rams...
homenewshere.com
State Tournament opens Thursday: Field Hockey draws East Bridgewater; Both Soccer teams await opponents
WILMINGTON – The last time the Wilmington High School boys' soccer team advanced to the state tournament was back in 2014. The last time the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team didn't make it to the state tournament was back in 2010. Certainly both programs have endured some streaks,...
homenewshere.com
Fine efforts put in by Cross-Country teams at MVC Championship Meet
CHELMSFORD – On Saturday morning, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Cross-Country team participated in the annual Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held at Chelmsford High School. For the 13th straight year, Lowell won the team title with 41 points but this year, unlike many of the others, they...
spectrumnews1.com
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
homenewshere.com
A night that Shawsheen Football will always remember: Foss runs for 405 yards
In this week's issue, the Town Crier continues with another story written by the late Mike Ippolito, who spent the previous 20 years writing articles for this paper, until he passed away several weeks ago. This story first appeared in the October 7, 2009 issue. MIDDLETON – During the third...
homenewshere.com
Volleyball team misses playoffs by one spot
WILMINGTON – A year ago, the Wilmington High School Volleyball team finished with a 4-16 record, which was good enough to qualify the team for the Division 3 statewide tournament, according the MIAA's Power Ranking system. Wilmington competed in the tournament for the first time in almost two full decades and lost to a very good Medfield team.
homenewshere.com
After 16 years, Lynch calls it a career as Golf Coach
WILMINGTON – In terms of wins and losses, things didn't go the way Steve Lynch had wanted or hoped. But in terms of being a consummate professional, both as a coach and a teacher/administrator, who was terrific to the hundreds of student-athletes he coached over his 16-year tenure, things couldn't gone any better.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury’s Unified Basketball team enjoying the season
TEWKSBURY – Last Thursday, The Tewksbury Memorial High School Unified Basketball co-ed team had their last home game at the Romano Gymnasium. In a thrilling back and forth game, Tewksbury came up short to Greater Lowell Tech by a score of 31-30. After trailing at half, Tewksbury came out...
homenewshere.com
Becomes fifth family member to be inducted into WHS Hall of Fame: In all three sports, Stewart was a true gamer
WILMINGTON – His numbers, accolades and accomplishments both individually and as a member of the football, basketball and baseball teams are simply off the charts, thus it shouldn't have been much of a surprise when Stephen Stewart found out that he would be part of this Saturday's Hall of Fame class.
homenewshere.com
‘Cats can’t contain highly touted Wakefield Warriors
WAKEFIELD — As Wilmington went through their warm-up paces last Friday evening, there was a degree of optimism in their ranks that they might catch their undefeated opponent looking past the game ahead and perhaps abscond with an upset win. If nothing else, the Wildcats aspired to play well enough to give the undefeated Wakefield Warriors a run for their money.
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
homenewshere.com
Rockets ride Murphy's arm (5 TDs) to playoff win
READING — The Leominster and Reading High football teams put on an offensive showcase in the first round of the MIAA Div. 2 State playoffs, Friday night at Hollingsworth Field. The Rockets never trailed in the contest but the Blue Devils caught them when Ma'Kai Stinson Newton scored his...
homenewshere.com
iPods for Wounded Veterans comes to Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY — After just over 10 years in operation as a 501(c)3 non-profit, Wilmington’s iPods for Wounded Veterans held their first veterans’ event in Tewksbury this past Saturday, Oct. 29. The event was held at the Tewksbury Senior Center and brought in 38 Tewksbury veterans including veterans of World War II and the Korean War.
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston
When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Harvard Crimson
Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA
Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
