Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Trailer home flattened by tornado that swept through Calera
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Some Calera residents and business owners are cleaning up tornado damage. Reports from the National Weather Service show the EF-1 tornado pushed through Bryan County around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. It lasted approximately four minutes, with winds just over 100 miles per hour. Damage off of U.S....
KXII.com
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
news9.com
Reba Opening Restaurant In Downtown Atoka This December
Oklahoma country music star Reba McEntire is opening a restaurant in downtown Atoka. For the past two years, plans have been in the works to transform this small Oklahoma town into a tourist hot spot. Project manager Kurtess Mortense is just as invested as Reba in helping this community thrive.
KXII.com
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Texoma
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage left behind by Friday’s tornadoes that hit parts of Texoma. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma. NWS Fort Worth confirmed one of the highest rating tornadoes impacted Lamar County. The NWS survey team confirmed...
KTEN.com
Reba's Place shaping up in downtown Atoka
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka is one step closer to its grand opening. On Thursday, workers were seen installing a large sign on the corner of the building that will be home to the restaurant, bar, live music and retail shop at 319 East Court Street.
KXII.com
Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.
CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
KOCO
Oklahoma officials find walkaway inmate in McAlester
MCALESTER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections found a walkaway inmate in McAlester. Inmate Derik Wayne Taylor walked away from Jackie Brannon Corrections Center unlawfully at some point on Saturday. Taylor was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and a four-year sentence for escaping after an arrest. Officials...
One killed after tornado hits McCurtain County
The deadly storm moved through Idabel and McCurtain County on Friday evening. One person died and homes are damaged.
KXII.com
Texas tornado survivor: “It was really scary.”
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - In Lamar County, there was a substantial of homes destroyed by the tornado from Friday night. Since early Saturday morning people came out and helped out those affected by the storms. One family said they have never experienced anything like this. “Honestly we hear stuff...
KTEN.com
Severe weather rocks Texoma
(KTEN) – The coast is clear, Texoma. We were dealt a serious blow in terms of severe weather Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Several tornado warnings were issued throughout the region. A few confirmed tornadoes were spawned by the severe storms. One tornado moved through Powderly, Texas, in Lamar...
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
KXII.com
Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
OHP investigating deadly crash in Bryan County
Authorities say two people have died following a crash in Bryan County.
Gov. Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties
Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties on Saturday.
KXII.com
Firefighters delayed in arriving to house fire due to train block
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer house on Barbara Lane burned down Thursday night in Madill. Tri-City and Madill fire departments responded just before 6 p.m. Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said his department was able to respond relatively quickly, considering how far the house was from the station, but their path was blocked for several minutes by a train.
News On 6
Live Updates: Tornado Warning Issued For Le Flore, Pushmataha Counties
--- 5 p.m. Update: Adair County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore, Sequoyah and Pushmataha Counties until 5:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Haskell, Le Flore, and Sequoyah counties until 5:30 p.m. Watch Live:...
KXII.com
Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
Governor Stitt declares state of emergency for multiple counties after tornado outbreak
Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency Saturday for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore counties after a deadly and destructive tornado outbreak in southeast Oklahoma on Friday. The governor’s office said more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged. One person was killed when the storm hit Idabel...
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for animal cruelty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of neglecting his dog. Court documents state Paris Chatman cruelly neglected his black and white pit bull. The documents describe Chatman’s dog as malnourished and “heavily infested with fleas and ticks.”. Chatman could face up to...
Comments / 0