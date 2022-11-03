ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atoka, OK

KXII.com

Trailer home flattened by tornado that swept through Calera

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Some Calera residents and business owners are cleaning up tornado damage. Reports from the National Weather Service show the EF-1 tornado pushed through Bryan County around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. It lasted approximately four minutes, with winds just over 100 miles per hour. Damage off of U.S....
CALERA, OK
KXII.com

8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
news9.com

Reba Opening Restaurant In Downtown Atoka This December

Oklahoma country music star Reba McEntire is opening a restaurant in downtown Atoka. For the past two years, plans have been in the works to transform this small Oklahoma town into a tourist hot spot. Project manager Kurtess Mortense is just as invested as Reba in helping this community thrive.
ATOKA, OK
KXII.com

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Texoma

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage left behind by Friday’s tornadoes that hit parts of Texoma. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma. NWS Fort Worth confirmed one of the highest rating tornadoes impacted Lamar County. The NWS survey team confirmed...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Reba's Place shaping up in downtown Atoka

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka is one step closer to its grand opening. On Thursday, workers were seen installing a large sign on the corner of the building that will be home to the restaurant, bar, live music and retail shop at 319 East Court Street.
ATOKA, OK
KXII.com

Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials find walkaway inmate in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections found a walkaway inmate in McAlester. Inmate Derik Wayne Taylor walked away from Jackie Brannon Corrections Center unlawfully at some point on Saturday. Taylor was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and a four-year sentence for escaping after an arrest. Officials...
MCALESTER, OK
KXII.com

Texas tornado survivor: “It was really scary.”

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - In Lamar County, there was a substantial of homes destroyed by the tornado from Friday night. Since early Saturday morning people came out and helped out those affected by the storms. One family said they have never experienced anything like this. “Honestly we hear stuff...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Severe weather rocks Texoma

(KTEN) – The coast is clear, Texoma. We were dealt a serious blow in terms of severe weather Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Several tornado warnings were issued throughout the region. A few confirmed tornadoes were spawned by the severe storms. One tornado moved through Powderly, Texas, in Lamar...
IDABEL, OK
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
POTTSBORO, TX
KXII.com

Firefighters delayed in arriving to house fire due to train block

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer house on Barbara Lane burned down Thursday night in Madill. Tri-City and Madill fire departments responded just before 6 p.m. Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said his department was able to respond relatively quickly, considering how far the house was from the station, but their path was blocked for several minutes by a train.
MADILL, OK
KXII.com

Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore man arrested for animal cruelty

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of neglecting his dog. Court documents state Paris Chatman cruelly neglected his black and white pit bull. The documents describe Chatman’s dog as malnourished and “heavily infested with fleas and ticks.”. Chatman could face up to...
ARDMORE, OK

