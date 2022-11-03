“Some folks need a gun. And some folks don’t need no gun. It’s just bad,” Albany residents experience acts of violence

Read full article on original website
Sade' Simone ❤️
4d ago
It's been bad for a while now at this point it's getting worse & worse & you couldn't pay me to move back there smdh to depressing... when I do come in town to visit family it's an in and out type of thing I don't stay long at all smh
2
William Spence
4d ago
Albany I remember when the only GUNS, was in the older adults and law enforcement ,99% of minority didn't owed one. Now every B and B got one stacking out there's waist band. this is from age 5-75 .I wish the ATF and GBI go to every home and take back this Town.
2
WALB 10
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
SWAT team apprehends suspect with no injuries
ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty SWAT team was able to apprehend a suspect with no injuries during a standoff in Albany on Saturday. A news release from the Albany Police Department indicated that APD officers responded to the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. Saturday in response to an aggravated assault call.
SWAT arrests barricaded man in Albany
ALBANY — A man who police say fired shots at another man before barricading himself at an address on South Street in Albany was apprehended by SWAT officers Saturday. Officers responded to the 800 block of South Street, before 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim told officers that once he...
wfxl.com
Albany police looking for missing elderly 85-year-old man
Albany police are looking for a elderly missing person. Police say that 85-year-old Elton Dumas was reported missing in October, 2022. Police say that he was last seen walking around his neighborhood which is N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229)...
southgatv.com
Albany Police need your help finding wanted man
Albany, GA – The Albany Police Department has requested the publics help located wanted suspect via their social media platform. “We would like your assistance with locating Tyrone Mays Jr. Mays is wanted for Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Criminal Trespass.”. Anyone with information regarding...
WALB 10
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he fired shots at one person and at law enforcement that then turned into an hours-long standoff, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. on Saturday.
WALB 10
Bryan Walk
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Updated: 4 hours ago. New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lee County tax...
WALB 10
APD needs help finding elderly man missing since October
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding an elderly man. Police are asking for help finding Elton Dumas, 85. He was last seen in October 2022. Police said he is known to walk around his neighborhood on N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information on...
WALB 10
New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. How an award-winning Americus distillery makes...
WALB 10
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
wfxl.com
Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call
An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
Albany police officer involved in vehicle accident
ALBANY — An Albany Police Department officer was involved in a vehicle accident while responding to a burglary call Friday, APD said in a news release. The officer was traveling northbound on North Jefferson Street at around midnight in response to a burglary in progress call. As the police vehicle entered the intersection, it collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Broad Avenue.
WALB 10
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New details are emerging after a violent crime spree and the crimes committed in one of Albany’s busiest areas. Albany police are looking for three men wanted in a slew of crimes and two of the men were captured on surveillance video. An alleged victim...
WALB 10
Jay Randall Walk
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lee County tax...
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
douglasnow.com
Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges
On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
WCTV
Authorities capture escaped inmate in Decatur County
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that Conner Wilkes is back in custody after escaping from prison. BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate after they say he escaped Friday. The inmate has been identified...
WALB 10
Convicted Albany drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years in federal prison
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Jamie Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss, aka Cocho, 41, was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison to be...
