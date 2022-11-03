Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
A new state resident can’t vote this year because motor vehicles couldn’t give him an appointment on time
A Union County man who moved from New York to New Jersey with his pregnant wife in September will be disenfranchised from voting in tomorrow’s election because the Motor Vehicle Commission couldn’t give him an appointment until after the voter registration deadline. The individual, Eric W., told Superior...
DOJ to send monitors to polling places to prevent voter intimidation
The Department of Justice will be sending monitors to dozens of jurisdictions around the country – including in New Jersey – to prevent voter intimidation or harassment.
Philadelphia election official said more than 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of rejection ‘creates a really unfair disenfranchisement’
CNN — An election official in Philadelphia on Monday said that 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of being rejected because of incorrect information, missing dates or missing secrecy envelopes “creates a really unfair disenfranchisement to thousands of voters.”. Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Chairwoman Lisa Deeley initially sounded the alarm...
New Jersey Globe
Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised
Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
New Jersey Globe
In key Trenton race, Williams snags endorsement of incumbent
Jennifer Williams has won the endorsement of the incumbent she wants to succeed in her bid for the North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council. Marge Caldwell-Wilson, a former CWA Local 1087 president, is not seeking re-election after 12 years on the city council. The Trenton City Council is widely viewed as the most dysfunctional in the state.
New Jersey Globe
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges
Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
NY1
Voter registration data shows Republican enrollment is up on Staten Island
The Staten Island GOP is certain the borough will turn out big for them after a massive South Shore rally this week for Rep. Lee Zeldin — the Republican nominee for governor — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and others on their ticket. “And are we ready to defeat Max...
In this N.J. GOP stronghold, will a racism scandal matter to voters?
In Clark Township, Mayor Sal Bonaccorso isn’t on the ballot in next week’s election. But a race for Township Council could still prove to be a referendum on the embattled mayor and his supporters amid a racism scandal this year that roiled the Union County suburb of 15,500.
njurbannews.com
Trenton City Council president sued again
Embattled Trenton City council President Kathy McBride is being sued by the Trenton Police Superior Officer’s Association (SOA) for gross violations of the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) and not allowing residents, constituents, and others to speak openly at public City Council meetings, according to a copy of the lawsuit filed in the capital city on Tuesday.
Only one city in NJ has this job law but it should be statewide (Opinion)
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
thepressgroup.net
County to Calamari: No help on DPW except in emergency
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—An appeal from the township administrator to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III to use county space to store seasonal public works vehicles and equipment was turned down by the county executive, said the administrator. “Mr. Tedesco politely advised that the Township may not store our DPW...
Newark mayor: Critics wrong about dearth of cop-shooter info | Letters
The nj.com and Star-Ledger article “A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?” criticizes our top law enforcement officials and myself for not sharing information sooner on the recent shooting incident that left two Newark police officers wounded. The...
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
N.J. teacher wins $10K national education award after year full of honors
It’s been quite a year for East Orange social studies teacher Theresa Maughan. Last year, she was named New Jersey’s 2021-2022 State Teacher of the Year. Now, she is receiving one of teaching’s highest national honors. Maughan, who teaches high school social studies at East Orange STEM...
New Jersey Globe
Two more charged in Perth Amboy gift card for ballots scheme
Two Perth Amboy women were charged with witness tampering after they allegedly harassed the cooperating witness in a scheme to trade absentee ballots for a $20 Shop-Rite gift card. Maria Peralta and Annet Sanchez face summonses from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office for putting personal information about the cooperating witness....
ucnj.org
UNION COUNTY BEGINS CODE BLUE EMERGECY SHELTER INITIATIVE 2022-2023 SEASON
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and Union County’s Department of Human Services will again institute a Countywide Code Blue (CB) Initiative in an effort to prevent death and injury among homeless people during periods of extreme weather conditions with temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit with precipitation. “Last...
Court upholds case against man who attacked woman, left her for dead
Warning: This article includes graphic details of violence and sexual assault. A state appeals court has upheld the case against a Willingboro man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Camden, then cutting her throat and leaving her for dead in a vacant lot. The woman survived. Andre Wesley, 35,...
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pennsylvania doctors and elected officials criticize Mehmet Oz’s abortion comments
“They want to have their doctors and themselves be the only people that are involved in making their medical decisions.”. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
New Jersey Globe
Asbury Park Press editor steps down after more than 40 years with newspaper
Paul D’Ambrosio has left the Asbury Park Press after a career in journalism that began covering a Model UN meeting in Toms River in the spring of 1980 and ended after a three-year stint as the newspaper’s executive editor. “After 41 years at the Press, I thought it...
One of the oldest bridges in the country is in Somerset County, NJ
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Comments / 1