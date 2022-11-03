Read full article on original website
Man shot to death at North Hills motel
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
Off-duty deputy involved in shooting at Sylmar gas station
An off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was involved in a shooting in Sylmar, investigators said Monday. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located at Foothill Blvd. and Hubbard Street in Sylmar. The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the criminal investigation. According to LAPD, a shooting occurred at that location. Two male suspects driving a white Tesla were injured and self-transported to the hospital, investigators said. They are in stable condition. The motive of the shooting has not yet been released.
Man arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms
A San Fernando man was arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms and concealed weapons within his vehicle Friday, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Joshua Greengard, public information officer for the CHP Newhall Office, said CHP officers on patrol of the northbound Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon...
The Westminster Police arrested two suspects after a pursuit that ended in Los Angeles
On Saturday, at approximately 1:30 a.m. hours, a Westminster Police Officer attempted to a stop a vehicle for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations in the area of Bolsa/Bushard. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit traveled to Los Angeles, where CHP handled the remainder of...
Brea man arrested after driving intoxicated, fatally striking pedestrian in Garden Grove, fleeing scene: Police
A 26-year-old Brea man has been arrested after he drove while intoxicated and fatally struck a man in Garden Grove early Sunday morning, then tried to flee the scene, according to police. Alexis Lopez was driving a white 2020 Toyota Tacoma just before 2 a.m. when he hit an unidentified 53-year-old transient in the 12000 […]
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello
2 arrested for Covina Halloween party shooting that killed 2; LASD searching for 3rd suspect
Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in
Second man fatally shot in Covina area identified; suspects sought
Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
Armed robbery victim struck by suspect’s vehicle in West Hollywood
A man was robbed at gunpoint in a West Hollywood parking lot Friday morning and struck by the suspect’s vehicle in an incident that was captured on video. The robbery occurred around 9 a.m. at 9030 W. Sunset Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Surveillance video shows a man stepping out of […]
Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
Second victim in deadly Covina shooting identified, two suspects at large
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
Two Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Mail Carrier
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A man and a woman suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Burbank were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft and carrying an unregistered gun. Burbank Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 to...
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
