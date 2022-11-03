ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
foxla.com

Man shot to death at North Hills motel

LOS ANGELES - Police sought the public’s help with an investigation after a man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a North Hills motel Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting happened Sunday around 9:40 p.m. at the motel located in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Off-duty deputy involved in shooting at Sylmar gas station

An off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was involved in a shooting in Sylmar, investigators said Monday. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located at Foothill Blvd. and Hubbard Street in Sylmar. The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the criminal investigation. According to LAPD, a shooting occurred at that location. Two male suspects driving a white Tesla were injured and self-transported to the hospital, investigators said. They are in stable condition. The motive of the shooting has not yet been released. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms

A San Fernando man was arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms and concealed weapons within his vehicle Friday, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Joshua Greengard, public information officer for the CHP Newhall Office, said CHP officers on patrol of the northbound Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon...
SAN FERNANDO, CA
CBS LA

Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown

Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
MONTEBELLO, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - One person is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, following a dispute between family members in Montebello on Sunday night, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday regarding...
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in

Authorities on Saturday took two of the three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Covina into custody after they turned themselves in. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, turned themselves in on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after his involvement in a fatal double shooting at a Halloween party in Covina on Oct. 30. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at...
COVINA, CA
KTLA

Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
HIGHLAND, CA
signalscv.com

Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Second victim in deadly Covina shooting identified, two suspects at large

The second of two victims shot and killed at a house party in Covina was identified by authorities Friday. Investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting. Two other men were injured. Deputies were sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez of Covina dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.A vigil for the young man included dozens of flowers and pictures outside his family's home Friday. Paramedics rushed three other men to hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead. On Friday, the Los...
COVINA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Two Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Mail Carrier

First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A man and a woman suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Burbank were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft and carrying an unregistered gun. Burbank Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 to...
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy