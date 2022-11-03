ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Flooding, drainage issues to be addressed in St. Tammany Parish public meetings

St. Tammany Parish government will hold two meetings this month to gather public input for future drainage plans, officials said. The parish's Comprehensive Drainage Plan is the first to assess the impacts of stormwater runoff across the region. The plan will examine existing drainage issues and recommend capital projects and potential policy changes to reduce flood risk.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire

I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe

The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
LACOMBE, LA

