Russia-Ukraine war live news: US confirms ‘communications channels’ with Kremlin; Ukraine prepares for battle in Kherson streets
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly says talks with senior Russian officials continue ‘to reduce risk’; Ukrainian forces anticipate fierce fighting in southern city
Tuesday briefing: What you need to know ahead of US midterms
Today the midterm elections are being held across America. Ballots will be cast for senators, representatives and local officials in one of the most important contests in recent years. It has become tiresome to describe every American election as uniquely significant, but there is a lot at stake with these midterms as the chasm between Democrats and Republicans grows ever wider, and the supreme court decision to no longer protect abortion rights hangs in the air.
Ukraine news – live: US says Putin escalating war as frontline ‘littered with Russian bodies’
Washington has accused Russia of escalating the war in Ukraine and delaying negotiations instead of bringing the conflict to an end.“If Russia is ready for that negotiation, it should stop its bombs. It should stop its missiles. It should stop attacking and killing Ukrainian civilians – pursuing infrastructure, including civilian infrastructure,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price said last night.He said: “But of course, the Kremlin is doing the opposite. It is continuing to escalate this war rather than to offer any sort of real signal that it is ready for or open to negotiations.”This comes as heavy fighting...
