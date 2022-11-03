ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Feeling Ill? Hunter Biden Breaks Cover, Spotted At Urgent Care With Wife As FBI Investigation Closes In

Is the heat from the FBI investigation finally getting to Hunter Biden? The First Son sparked concern when he was spotted at a California urgent care with his wife, Melissa Cohen, on Wednesday, marking a rare outing for the embattled businessman, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter, 52, was pictured briskly walking into a medical center in Agoura Hills with his wife of three years by his side. President Joe Biden's son looked stoic as he made his way past photographers without saying a word. It's unclear why Hunter and Melissa were at the hospital, but it's worth noting that their two-year-old son,...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
The Independent

‘The best closer we have’: Obama floods the campaign trail to help Democrats as midterms loom

Former president Barack Obama has emerged as one of the best surrogates for Democrats in the final week of the 2022 midterm elections as the party hopes to hold onto its fragile congressional majorities and even flip seats.The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in the House and the Senate. Sometimes the party in power even loses one or both chambers of Congress. And Democrats know this year is likely no different. Over the summer, Democrats hoped that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision that rolled back Roe v Wade would salvage their majorities. But the...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

Biden stumps for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ahead of midterms

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- With only a pair days before Tuesday's midterm elections, President Joe Biden visited the Democratic stronghold of New York over the weekend to urge voters to keep Gov. Kathy Hochul in office as she faces stiff competition from Led Zeldin, a Trump-backed House representative. Biden stumped...
NEW YORK STATE
BBC

Biden, Obama, Trump head to battleground state

Obama seen as more likely to attract votes than Biden. What is the collective noun for presidents? A posse? A phalanx? Succession? We don’t know because it’s highly unusual to have three in the same state on the same day. I’ve now flown from Georgia to Pennsylvania -...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY

Fact check: No, Barack Obama has not promised to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election

The claim: Obama vowed not to support Biden in the 2024 election and promised to vote for Trump. Former President Barack Obama endorsed and campaigned for then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election. In his speeches, Obama was critical of then-President Donald Trump for everything from his response to the pandemic to his “obsession with crowd size.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

Biden links Paul Pelosi attack to Trump rhetoric

President Biden used his closing address ahead of next Tuesday's midterms to warn of what he sees as a straight line from former President Trump's election denial to last week's attack on Paul Pelosi. Why it matters: Speaking at Union Station, blocks from the Capitol Dome, Biden argued that Trump's...
Washington Examiner

'No one knows': Psaki punts on Biden running in 2024

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not say if President Joe Biden will run again in 2024. Psaki is starting her new career as a host on NBC News's Peacock streaming service after the new year, and when pressed on Biden 2024 during an interview with Vanity Fair, she simply responded, "Honestly, I don't think that's my call to make."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy