ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Powerball delays numbers due to technical difficulties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Monday’s Powerball numbers have been delayed due to a technical difficulty. A spokesperson for Powerball stated that the numbers have been delayed at 11:59 pm. No other information has been given at this time.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Candidates make final campaign push before Election Day

(WFSB) - Election Day is less than 24 hours away and today, just about every candidate is doing some last-minute campaigning. The governor’s race will be decided Tuesday. Governor Ned Lamont spent much of the day in Fairfield County, wrapping up the day in Waterbury. Democrats also hosted a rally in New Haven at the end of the night.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help

15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Two shot inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on Berlin turnpike

Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Newington auto parts store shooting suspect arrested

West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes turned himself in on Sunday night. NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide update on University of St. Joseph shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. West Hartford police shed some more light on what happened during a shooting at the University of St. Joseph on...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Families file lawsuit against Wilcox Tech over teacher shortage

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Meriden student and her parents are suing H.C. Wilcox Technical High School after claiming the school has not provided her with a teacher since the start of the school year. Now two families are speaking out. Those families and their attorneys held a press conference...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hundreds dive in for polar plunge

For more information on Dogology, visit dogologyct.com. Flag football game raises money for Bristol officers. Tonight, hundreds of community members came out to show their support of the Bristol Police Department and the families affected in last months tragedy. Person hit by van and dragged. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Trader Joe’s to open new Glastonbury location in 2023

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A new Trader Joe’s is coming to Glastonbury. According to Trader Joe’s website, the store is coming to 400 Hebron Ave in 2023. A special permit with a design review was approved for Trader Joe’s back in July. The permit would allow the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Homes evacuated after massive gasoline spill on Route 44 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 44 is closed, and homes have been evacuated after a gasoline tanker rolled over Saturday morning. Fire officials say six nearby residents have been evacuated to Botelle Elementary School after 8,200 gallons of gasoline spilled onto the roadway. Additional evacuations are being made on Maple...
NORFOLK, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

2 injured, 1 under arrest after shooting in Newington

Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.
NEWINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy