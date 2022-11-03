ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abcnews4.com

CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Fire Department gets two new medic SUVs

Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — When people call 911, every second counts. The Dorchester County Fire Department is hoping two new vehicles will help them get to emergencies more quickly. Everything from fire to medical equipment is in the SUV. It is one of the two in Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hanahan traffic stop leads to drugs, firearm discovery

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon in his vehicle. According to the Hanahan Police Department (HPD), officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on North Rhett Avenue on Nov. 5. During the stop, officers […]
HANAHAN, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek man charged after drugs, gun found during traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police say they have charged a Goose Creek man after they say they found drugs and a gun in his car after a traffic stop. Malcolm Saunders is facing multiple drug and weapon charges. Hanahan officers say they pulled Saunders over on Nov. 5 for speeding on North Rhett Avenue.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

MPPD officer on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant police officer was placed on administrative leave after his arrest following a domestic violence incident with a family member. Isle of Palms Police Department reportedly arrested MPPD officer Andrew Scott on Sunday, November 6th. Authorities say Scott is facing charges of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody. Deputies were first called to the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire

Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians

MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South …. MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians. Extra security being discussed in CCSD. MPPD officer on leave after domestic violence incident. 2 arrested on federal drug, firearm...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear downed power lines on Highway 78

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials say a downed power line on Highway 78 has been cleared. The North Charleston Fire Department said the power line was cleared by Dominion Energy just before 11:30 a.m. The downed lines closed a section of Highway 78 near Limehouse Road for more...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A student has been charged after a fight at Georgetown High School Wednesday. The Georgetown Police Dept. said one 17-year-old female has been charged in connection to the fight that happened during lunch. She was charged with simple assault and battery and will be referred...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday following a deadly shooting and altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to multiple calls regarding a disturbance and shots fired shortly after 8:00 a.m. “Callers reported the incident came to a head on Kensington Place.  Drivers of […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

