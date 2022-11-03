Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
CCSO investigating 2 Adams Run shootings an hour apart on Sunday; 1 injured
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating two Adams Run shootings on Sunday believed to be related. Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a a drive by shooting. The gunfire reportedly struck a...
abcnews4.com
CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Fire Department gets two new medic SUVs
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — When people call 911, every second counts. The Dorchester County Fire Department is hoping two new vehicles will help them get to emergencies more quickly. Everything from fire to medical equipment is in the SUV. It is one of the two in Dorchester...
Hanahan traffic stop leads to drugs, firearm discovery
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon in his vehicle. According to the Hanahan Police Department (HPD), officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on North Rhett Avenue on Nov. 5. During the stop, officers […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
live5news.com
live5news.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
EMS responds to overturned vehicle on S Live Oak Dr, 1 injured
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle in Moncks Corner on Halloween night. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a crash on S Live Oak Drive near Wildwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, responders located a vehicle that had collided with […]
Rollover crash impacting traffic in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in downtown Charleston. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened near Meeting and Spring streets around 11:00 a.m. People traveling in the area should expect delays. No other details were provided.
abcnews4.com
Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody. Deputies were first called to the […]
abcnews4.com
Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire
Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
counton2.com
MUSC expands DNA research project to all adult South Carolinians
abcnews4.com
Man charged in connection with suspicious death in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday morning, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and shots being fired. The location of the incident was in the 100 block of Kensington Place, in the King’s Grant neighborhood off Dorchester Road. After words...
abcnews4.com
Authorities searching for two runaway juveniles, Williamsburg Co. deputies say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCVI) — Two teens reportedly ran away from home, and Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the public's help during the search. Keeley Ridgeway and Cynthia Martin were last seen at their home on Hollywood's Road in Kingstree. While the clothing worn is unknown, deputies said Ridgeway...
live5news.com
live5news.com
Crews clear downed power lines on Highway 78
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials say a downed power line on Highway 78 has been cleared. The North Charleston Fire Department said the power line was cleared by Dominion Energy just before 11:30 a.m. The downed lines closed a section of Highway 78 near Limehouse Road for more...
abcnews4.com
Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A student has been charged after a fight at Georgetown High School Wednesday. The Georgetown Police Dept. said one 17-year-old female has been charged in connection to the fight that happened during lunch. She was charged with simple assault and battery and will be referred...
