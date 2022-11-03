Read full article on original website
Related
How late can you buy a Powerball ticket for Monday night’s $1 billion jackpot?
People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in...
One Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in New York, Jackpot Reaching World Record
The Powerball keeps growing after no one hit the big billion-dollar jackpot, and it could reach record heights. 16 lucky lottery players did cash in on the second prize of a million bucks, including one in New York. The winning Powerball numbers for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing were:. 2-11-22-35-60...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money
No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday. And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash. Each Powerball drawing consists of five different...
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
Let’s say you actually won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Now what?
Among other to-dos, the winner should hire a trusted lawyer and financial advisor as soon as they can, an NC Education Lottery official says.
Drawing tonight for new record $1.9 billion Powerball
There were no winners in Saturday's drawing, so tonight's jackpot is the world's largest in lottery history.
A $100K lottery winner decided to buy three more tickets to celebrate her prize— and won another $300K on the same day
On her way home from collecting her $100,000 prize, a Delaware woman decided to buy three more tickets and won an extra $300,000.
If you win record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, should you take cash or annuity?
The annuity value of Saturday's Powerball jackpot is the largest ever offered in the United States at $1.6 billion. The multi-state lottery game has not had a winner in 39 drawings dating back to Aug. 3. There have been two million-dollar tickets sold in New Jersey with smaller prizes during the course of those drawings.
Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most
The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?. In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers...
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Woman Buys Lottery Ticket Minutes Before Drawing — and Wins Over $500,000: 'I Screamed'
Stephanie Israel said she was lying in bed on Saturday when "the spirit just told me to go online and buy one" A last-minute decision to play the lottery made one North Carolina woman hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. Stephanie Israel, 39, won a whopping $501,544 after buying a Quick Pick ticket just minutes before Saturday's Cash 5 drawing, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. However, the Guilford County woman didn't realize she'd won on her $1 ticket until the next morning, when she...
I won $10,000 on a scratch-off – my ‘ticket’ strategy paid off
A PENNSYLVANIA woman has won $10,000 after deciding to play one of the state's scratch-off games. The lucky player, who goes by Lorraine, was buying groceries when she purchased her lucky ticket by choice. Lorraine went against a common strategy of buying multiple lottery tickets. Rather, she chose to spend...
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing for an estimated $825 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red Powerball was 23, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 3. The jackpot, which has a cash...
NBC New York
Is There a Strategy for Choosing Powerball Numbers? 8 Tips Ahead of Tonight's Drawing
Now it's getting serious. The jackpot climbed to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the game's history and the eighth-largest lottery prize overall. Sure, millions will play. But there's good news. First, you've got a better shot at winning the Powerball jackpot (1...
Raleigh News & Observer
Wife making Walmart run comes home with winning South Carolina lottery ticket instead
A woman abruptly went from Walmart to riches after playing the South Carolina lottery and winning a jackpot prize. “It was an amazing day,” she told lottery officials. The woman was on her way to Walmart to shop when she decided to play the lottery first, according to an Oct. 26 news release.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1 billion without a jackpot winner
The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated...
Woman wins $300,000 on her way home from collecting $100,000 lottery prize
A Delaware woman on her way home from collecting a $100,000 lottery prize stopped to buy a scratch-off ticket and won an additional $300,000.
WJCL
Numbers drawn for record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
Will someone finally win the Powerball jackpot? It's time to check your tickets. The numbers drawn Saturday night for the record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot are white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in more than three months, which led...
Comments / 0