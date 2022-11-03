ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

KPEL 96.5

Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?. In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
People

Woman Buys Lottery Ticket Minutes Before Drawing — and Wins Over $500,000: 'I Screamed'

Stephanie Israel said she was lying in bed on Saturday when "the spirit just told me to go online and buy one" A last-minute decision to play the lottery made one North Carolina woman hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. Stephanie Israel, 39, won a whopping $501,544 after buying a Quick Pick ticket just minutes before Saturday's Cash 5 drawing, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. However, the Guilford County woman didn't realize she'd won on her $1 ticket until the next morning, when she...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS DFW

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1 billion without a jackpot winner

The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated...
FLORIDA STATE
WJCL

Numbers drawn for record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot

Will someone finally win the Powerball jackpot? It's time to check your tickets. The numbers drawn Saturday night for the record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot are white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in more than three months, which led...
FLORIDA STATE

