Read full article on original website
Related
🎥 Worker shortage forces south Vine contractor into 'penalty phase'
Hays drivers might think they've been winding their way through the south Vine Street construction for a really long time. The work has been going on longer than expected. Reconstruction of Vine Street between 13th Street and south to the city limits — the Old Highway 40 bypass intersection — was supposed to be completed the last week of October.
KWCH.com
New housing development in Hays comes with high demand
It's been the talk for farmers across the state a lack of rain impacts their crops and potentially their bottom line. Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won...
NW Kansas town completes first phase of barn quilt project
The Rooks County Arts Council has mounted 135 barn quilts on the wall of the Stockton city utility building. The first phase of the project, which measures 54 by 10 feet, is the culmination of 1,500 hours of volunteer work since the beginning of June. Jayne Prockish, owner of Sunflower...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $1M For Central Kansas Affordable Housing Development
RUSSELL – Governor Laura Kelly today announced $1 million will be going to the City of Russell to increase affordable and moderate-income housing options in central Kansas. Russell is using the funds, allocated through the bipartisan House Bill 2510 Governor Kelly signed this past May, to redevelop the former Holland Hotel into loft-style apartments.
Wildfire cause released in Ness, Ellis and Trego counties
The cause of a massive wildfire in northwest Kansas last week has been released.
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
Great Bend man hospitalized after head-on crash
FORD COUNTY —A Great Bend man was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by John Wayne King, 60, Great Bend, was westbound on U.S. 50 just west of 132 Road. The van traveled left...
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
Winter weather advisory issued for some area counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Marion County. McPherson County. Rain to...
KWCH.com
Ford Co. crash seriously injures one
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 60-year-old John King, of Great Bend, was seriously injured after a Saturday morning crash near US-50 in Ford County. KHP said another vehicle driving eastbound went left of the center line, striking King who was driving westbound. Troopers said...
Former GBHS standout to be inducted into Newman HOF
The three-sport high school athlete is fairly common. Rubi Spray, or Rubi Torres as she was known 11 years ago, was the rare four-sport athlete, running track and cross country, swimming, playing soccer, and cheering for Great Bend High School during a busy career. That work ethic paid off in high school, and as a runner and student at Wichita’s Newman University. In February of next year, Spray will be inducted into the Newman Sports Hall of Fame.
Comments / 0