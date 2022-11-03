ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KS

Hays Post

🎥 Worker shortage forces south Vine contractor into 'penalty phase'

Hays drivers might think they've been winding their way through the south Vine Street construction for a really long time. The work has been going on longer than expected. Reconstruction of Vine Street between 13th Street and south to the city limits — the Old Highway 40 bypass intersection — was supposed to be completed the last week of October.
HAYS, KS
KWCH.com

New housing development in Hays comes with high demand

It's been the talk for farmers across the state a lack of rain impacts their crops and potentially their bottom line. Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won...
KANSAS STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $1M For Central Kansas Affordable Housing Development

RUSSELL – Governor Laura Kelly today announced $1 million will be going to the City of Russell to increase affordable and moderate-income housing options in central Kansas. Russell is using the funds, allocated through the bipartisan House Bill 2510 Governor Kelly signed this past May, to redevelop the former Holland Hotel into loft-style apartments.
RUSSELL, KS
KWCH.com

Ford Co. crash seriously injures one

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 60-year-old John King, of Great Bend, was seriously injured after a Saturday morning crash near US-50 in Ford County. KHP said another vehicle driving eastbound went left of the center line, striking King who was driving westbound. Troopers said...
FORD COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Former GBHS standout to be inducted into Newman HOF

The three-sport high school athlete is fairly common. Rubi Spray, or Rubi Torres as she was known 11 years ago, was the rare four-sport athlete, running track and cross country, swimming, playing soccer, and cheering for Great Bend High School during a busy career. That work ethic paid off in high school, and as a runner and student at Wichita’s Newman University. In February of next year, Spray will be inducted into the Newman Sports Hall of Fame.
GREAT BEND, KS

