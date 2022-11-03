Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Police and Fire Commission Names Two Finalists for Green Bay Metro Fire Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission have named two finalists for the position of Chief of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. Finalists are:. Robert Goplin, who currently serves as Assistant Chief of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. He is a 25 year veteran of the department.
radioplusinfo.com
11-5-22 fdl police investigating reported shooting incident
No injuries were reported and police are investigating following a reported shooting incident in Fond du Lac. Shortly before 9m Friday police were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue for multiple reports of possible gunshots. Officers searched the area and spoke with several individuals that heard the incident. Officers were made aware of a darker colored sedan leaving the area southbound on Fond du Lac Avenue. There were no injuries reported or property damage located. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
wtaq.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police investigating human trafficking at local massage parlor
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business within the city of Oshkosh. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, detectives and investigators have been watching a business called XinChen Massage, located at 234 North Koeller Road. Authorities determined that...
wearegreenbay.com
Car drives into Manitowoc River on Friday, recovered day after with one dead inside
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after authorities in Manitowoc County were called to the scene for reports of a car that drove into the Manitowoc River. According to a release, on Friday around 8:00 p.m., the Manitowoc Police and Fire Department was called to the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Business Under Investigation In Human Trafficking Case
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officers arrest 6 juveniles after alleged armed carjacking, high-speed pursuit
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six juveniles were arrested in Wisconsin after an alleged retail theft and an armed carjacking that ultimately ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, the incident happened on October 28, when six juveniles were wanted for an alleged armed carjacking after reportedly stealing screwdrivers and gloves from a Wauwatosa Home Depot.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 5, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, November 5, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
Car pulled from Manitowoc River, one person found dead inside
Police say the car drove down the embankment into the water at about 8:00 Friday night. No word yet on the state of the occupants.
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
WISN
Hartland police investigating email sent moments before family murder-suicide
HARTLAND, Wis. — 12 News has obtained a mysterious email that Hartland police confirms is a part of their Oct. 21 murder-suicide investigation. It's time-stamped at 5:10 a.m., one minute before police were first called to an apartment fire on Mansfield Court near Oxford Drive in Hartland where they found six people shot dead.
radioplusinfo.com
11-8-22 wi lawmaker sues to sequester military ballot
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state. Rep. Janel Brandtjen has pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. She, two other voters, and Concerned Veterans of Waukesha County filed the lawsuit Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court. The lawsuit comes after a top Milwaukee County elections official was charged with fraudulently requesting three military ballots using fake names and having them sent to Brandtjen.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
beckersasc.com
Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes
Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
lawrentian.com
State Government Feature: Rachael Cabral-Guevara
Assemblymember Rachael Cabral-Guevara (R-Wis.), who represents Neenah and the communities west of Appleton in the Wisconsin State Assembly, is seeking a promotion, as is her opponent, Appleton Alderperson Kristin Alfheim, both of whom are running for an open seat in the Wisconsin State Senate. The incumbent, Senator Roger Roth (R-WI) is running for Lieutenant Governor.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys
MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
