Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Campaign urges votes for dropout
MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new campaign is urging votes for a Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate who dropped out of the race. The Nov. 2 Marquette University Law School Poll showed Tony Evers and Tim Michels tied. Two percent went to an independent candidate. In the...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
radioplusinfo.com
11-8-22 wi candidates make final campaign push
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes rallied with union members as part of a final push to get out Democratic voters on the last day of campaigning before Election Day. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson meanwhile continued to blanket the state on Monday. Polls show both races to be about even. Each carries massive consequences in the battleground state leading into the 2024 presidential election. An Evers win would put him in position to still block the Republican-controlled Legislature, unless the GOP achieves supermajorities that could overturn Evers’ vetoes. A Johnson win would help Republicans as they seek to take over majority control of the Senate.
radioplusinfo.com
11-8-22 wi lawmaker sues to sequester military ballot
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state. Rep. Janel Brandtjen has pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. She, two other voters, and Concerned Veterans of Waukesha County filed the lawsuit Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court. The lawsuit comes after a top Milwaukee County elections official was charged with fraudulently requesting three military ballots using fake names and having them sent to Brandtjen.
thecentersquare.com
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem
(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
Did Tim Michels say that he will end democracy in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Republish our articles for...
radioplusinfo.com
11-8-22 election day
Tuesday is election day. The polls open at 7am and are open until 8pm. Common Cause in Wisconsin director Jay Heck says you can register to vote on Election Day. You are required to show a photo ID before you vote. Heck says if you don’t have an acceptable ID you can ask for and vote with what’s called a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot you must show an acceptable photo ID to your local clerk by 4pm Friday. Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents voted early by absentee ballot, either in person or by mail. Heck says that’s not necessarily surprising even with all of the legal wrangling in the weeks and months leading up to the election. “I think people get it,” Heck told WFDLnews. “They understand and they’re not going to let some of these restrictions and things that have happened in the courts stop them from having their voices heard.” In Fond du Lac County there is a contested race for the state assembly, a Moraine Park Technical College referendum and school referendums in North Fond du Lac, Waupun and Ripon.
Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?
We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum -- including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
wpr.org
Wisconsin allocated more federal pandemic relief to the economy than any other state
Wisconsin allocated a bigger chunk of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to economic development than any other state, according to a study by the Center on Budget and Policy. The study found that nearly 56 percent of Wisconsin's ARPA funds were spent to promote the economy, which...
Channel 3000+ Extra: Former Gov. Jim Doyle on divisiveness in politics, future of democracy
Gov. Jim Doyle sat down for an extensive interview with News 3 Now ahead of the November election, which includes the most expensive governor's race since Doyle was in office.
milwaukeeindependent.com
State law for counting absentee ballots means full results from Election Day voting could take time
As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on November 8, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks cannot start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day....
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
Why Bother, Wisconsin
Midterm elections are coming up November 8 and with each election there is so much at stake. Professor Ron Watson said “American democracy is in its most dire situation in the lifetime and living memory of any of us.” Which is true, being only 22 years old this reality is almost the only voting reality I know, but me and you have the opportunity to change that. Just go out and vote.
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
nbc15.com
Exact Sciences cuts about 5% of workforce, including in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences confirmed about 350 layoffs Monday, noting that around 250 of the roles are in Wisconsin. A spokesperson for the company, Stephanie Spanos, explained that the eliminations were at various levels of the organization and across divisions. Spanos stated that a portion of the roles...
wpr.org
GOP candidate for Wisconsin attorney general says he's the candidate to enforce rule of law
The Republican prosecutor vying to unseat Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general says he is the candidate who would enforce the rule of law — regardless of whether it’s popular with his party. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney made the comments this week while appearing on...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting
The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
I Need Your Vote to Help Change Washington
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. As a young kid growing up in Milwaukee, I rarely saw elected leaders who looked like me or who understood the struggles of families like mine. Being raised in the heart of Milwaukee, I was no stranger to politicians leaving communities like mine behind. But...
DNR encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program. The program helps stock food pantries for the upcoming holiday season and supports residents in need throughout the state. Since the program began in 2000, hunters...
1065thebuzz.com
Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
fox47.com
UW law expert: Ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On...
Comments / 1