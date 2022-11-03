Tuesday is election day. The polls open at 7am and are open until 8pm. Common Cause in Wisconsin director Jay Heck says you can register to vote on Election Day. You are required to show a photo ID before you vote. Heck says if you don’t have an acceptable ID you can ask for and vote with what’s called a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot you must show an acceptable photo ID to your local clerk by 4pm Friday. Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents voted early by absentee ballot, either in person or by mail. Heck says that’s not necessarily surprising even with all of the legal wrangling in the weeks and months leading up to the election. “I think people get it,” Heck told WFDLnews. “They understand and they’re not going to let some of these restrictions and things that have happened in the courts stop them from having their voices heard.” In Fond du Lac County there is a contested race for the state assembly, a Moraine Park Technical College referendum and school referendums in North Fond du Lac, Waupun and Ripon.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO