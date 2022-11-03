ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Campaign urges votes for dropout

MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new campaign is urging votes for a Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate who dropped out of the race. The Nov. 2 Marquette University Law School Poll showed Tony Evers and Tim Michels tied. Two percent went to an independent candidate. In the...
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin elections already tied up in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
radioplusinfo.com

11-8-22 wi candidates make final campaign push

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes rallied with union members as part of a final push to get out Democratic voters on the last day of campaigning before Election Day. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson meanwhile continued to blanket the state on Monday. Polls show both races to be about even. Each carries massive consequences in the battleground state leading into the 2024 presidential election. An Evers win would put him in position to still block the Republican-controlled Legislature, unless the GOP achieves supermajorities that could overturn Evers’ vetoes. A Johnson win would help Republicans as they seek to take over majority control of the Senate.
radioplusinfo.com

11-8-22 wi lawmaker sues to sequester military ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state. Rep. Janel Brandtjen has pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. She, two other voters, and Concerned Veterans of Waukesha County filed the lawsuit Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court. The lawsuit comes after a top Milwaukee County elections official was charged with fraudulently requesting three military ballots using fake names and having them sent to Brandtjen.
thecentersquare.com

Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem

(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
radioplusinfo.com

11-8-22 election day

Tuesday is election day. The polls open at 7am and are open until 8pm. Common Cause in Wisconsin director Jay Heck says you can register to vote on Election Day. You are required to show a photo ID before you vote. Heck says if you don’t have an acceptable ID you can ask for and vote with what’s called a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot you must show an acceptable photo ID to your local clerk by 4pm Friday. Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents voted early by absentee ballot, either in person or by mail. Heck says that’s not necessarily surprising even with all of the legal wrangling in the weeks and months leading up to the election. “I think people get it,” Heck told WFDLnews. “They understand and they’re not going to let some of these restrictions and things that have happened in the courts stop them from having their voices heard.” In Fond du Lac County there is a contested race for the state assembly, a Moraine Park Technical College referendum and school referendums in North Fond du Lac, Waupun and Ripon.
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

Why Bother, Wisconsin

Midterm elections are coming up November 8 and with each election there is so much at stake. Professor Ron Watson said “American democracy is in its most dire situation in the lifetime and living memory of any of us.” Which is true, being only 22 years old this reality is almost the only voting reality I know, but me and you have the opportunity to change that. Just go out and vote.
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences cuts about 5% of workforce, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences confirmed about 350 layoffs Monday, noting that around 250 of the roles are in Wisconsin. A spokesperson for the company, Stephanie Spanos, explained that the eliminations were at various levels of the organization and across divisions. Spanos stated that a portion of the roles...
nbc15.com

Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting

The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
milwaukeecourieronline.com

I Need Your Vote to Help Change Washington

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. As a young kid growing up in Milwaukee, I rarely saw elected leaders who looked like me or who understood the struggles of families like mine. Being raised in the heart of Milwaukee, I was no stranger to politicians leaving communities like mine behind. But...
1065thebuzz.com

Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

