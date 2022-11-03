Read full article on original website
Gina Mercer
4d ago
I feel my property value declining as I type this. My county is the sickest in the state. I thought it was the obesity rate but it’s way more than that.
Angela
3d ago
The whole area is contaminated. Most everyone who worked at the A Plant died of cancer. So sad the Republican's that run this State could care a less.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
Crews on scene for five hours battling brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says there is a brush fire on County Road 73 in Ohio. Dispatchers tell 13 News that fire departments have been on the scene for five hours on Monday. Rome Volunteer Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze, but dispatchers say there are […]
Deputies search for person of interest in West Virginia destruction of property
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Mason County are looking for an individual in connection to a report of destruction of property. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to identify a person seen on a surveillance camera in the area of Greer Road in Mason County. They say they are […]
West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson
UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson. The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online. The […]
Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff resigns
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday. In a letter to the citizens of Meigs County, Wood said that he made the decision to resign as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. He said that the decision was not easy, but he made it with his […]
West Virginia D.P. Dough employee struck by stray bullet dies
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man struck by a stray bullet while working at D.P. Dough in Huntington has died. According to Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, Joseph Bryan died on Sunday morning. Watkins says that Huntington PD will meet with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office later this week to discuss more possible charges in the […]
Vigil held for man struck by stray gunfire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A vigil was held on Sunday evening for the man struck by stray gunfire last week in Huntington. The criminal complaint states that Joseph Bryan, a D.P. Dough employee, was working when an argument broke out at the neighboring Premier Pub & Grill on Fourth Avenue. Stray bullets struck Bryan, and […]
sciotopost.com
Laurelville – Firefighters Called to Fight Bush Fire
HOCKING – Firefighters from Pickaway and Hocking counties have been called to fight a brush fire around 4:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, Laurelvillle has been requested to the area of 2400 block of Mowey road for a brush fire. Tarlton has been requested for mutual aid.
The Stain from the Decomposed Body of Margaret Schilling
The decomposed stain in the shape of a body --Historic Mysteries. This is the eerie and unnerving story of a patient called Margaret Schilling. According to the reports, this young woman of mental health problems and disabilities.
sciotopost.com
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
Most of Ceredo has lost power, authorities unsure why
CEREDO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mysterious power outage has affected the Ceredo area Saturday night with no clear reason as to why. A release from the Ceredo Police Department at around 10:00pm Saturday confirmed the outage, which has reportedly affected the bulk of the Ceredo area, as well as parts of the Kenova area.
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman claims hypodermic needle found in food bag from Chillicothe restaurant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local woman says she found a hypodermic needle in the bottom of her food bag after visiting a local fast-food establishment in Chillicothe. Reports say it happened Saturday evening. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were contacted by the woman who stated she had...
lootpress.com
West Virginia woman knocked unconscious, awakens tied up to bed in an old flower shop
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after striking a woman in the head, knocking her unconscious, tying her up, and threatening to kill her if she attempted to leave. According to Huntington Police, on November 2, 2022, Robin Midkiff allegedly followed a female victim to a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Meigs County woman loses life in motorcycle accident
RACINE — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Meigs County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Randall Nichols, 37, of Portland on County Road 28, Apple Grove Dorcas Road, the patrol said.
WSAZ
Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours
LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire. As...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
One transported with minor injuries after three-vehicle accident in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a three-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Corridor G and Angel Terrace. One person was transported to the hospital, Metro says, but their injuries were minor. Responders included the city of Charleston’s police department, fire department and EMS crew.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Mother and Daughter Caught Stealing at Walmart Together
Chillicothe – A mother and daughter were caught this week trying to steal from Walmart together. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart, 85 River Trace, in reference to an active theft on 11/06/22. When they arrived they found that loss prevention had detained two individuals Amber Royster and her 16 Y/O daughters. Walmart provided video evidence that the two females had swapped tags on items in the store to purchase them at a lesser price. When searched Amber Royster (Mom) had two glass “bubble” pipes, used for smoking drugs, also located two small clear containers, one containing a clear crystal-like substance and the other.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Juvenile Tased After Obstructing and Resisting Officers
ROSS – A juvenile was tased after attempting to flee from police in Sunday. According to the Chillicothe police department around 8:30 pm on Sunday they were dispatched to 78 West Seventh Street to serve a warrant on a juvenile suspect at a residence. When they arrived they confronted the juvenile and told him that he has a felony warrant for his arrest and to come outside. When the juvenile stepped outside he took off on foot.
