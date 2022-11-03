ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucasville, OH

Gina Mercer
4d ago

I feel my property value declining as I type this. My county is the sickest in the state. I thought it was the obesity rate but it’s way more than that.

Angela
3d ago

The whole area is contaminated. Most everyone who worked at the A Plant died of cancer. So sad the Republican's that run this State could care a less.

sciotovalleyguardian.com

White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff resigns

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday. In a letter to the citizens of Meigs County, Wood said that he made the decision to resign as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. He said that the decision was not easy, but he made it with his […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia D.P. Dough employee struck by stray bullet dies

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man struck by a stray bullet while working at D.P. Dough in Huntington has died. According to Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, Joseph Bryan died on Sunday morning. Watkins says that Huntington PD will meet with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office later this week to discuss more possible charges in the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Laurelville – Firefighters Called to Fight Bush Fire

HOCKING – Firefighters from Pickaway and Hocking counties have been called to fight a brush fire around 4:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, Laurelvillle has been requested to the area of 2400 block of Mowey road for a brush fire. Tarlton has been requested for mutual aid.
LAURELVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio

BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
BRYAN, OH
Lootpress

Most of Ceredo has lost power, authorities unsure why

CEREDO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mysterious power outage has affected the Ceredo area Saturday night with no clear reason as to why. A release from the Ceredo Police Department at around 10:00pm Saturday confirmed the outage, which has reportedly affected the bulk of the Ceredo area, as well as parts of the Kenova area.
CEREDO, WV
Times Gazette

Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Meigs County woman loses life in motorcycle accident

RACINE — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Meigs County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Randall Nichols, 37, of Portland on County Road 28, Apple Grove Dorcas Road, the patrol said.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours

LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire. As...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
themountvernongrapevine.com

Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Mother and Daughter Caught Stealing at Walmart Together

Chillicothe – A mother and daughter were caught this week trying to steal from Walmart together. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart, 85 River Trace, in reference to an active theft on 11/06/22. When they arrived they found that loss prevention had detained two individuals Amber Royster and her 16 Y/O daughters. Walmart provided video evidence that the two females had swapped tags on items in the store to purchase them at a lesser price. When searched Amber Royster (Mom) had two glass “bubble” pipes, used for smoking drugs, also located two small clear containers, one containing a clear crystal-like substance and the other.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Juvenile Tased After Obstructing and Resisting Officers

ROSS – A juvenile was tased after attempting to flee from police in Sunday. According to the Chillicothe police department around 8:30 pm on Sunday they were dispatched to 78 West Seventh Street to serve a warrant on a juvenile suspect at a residence. When they arrived they confronted the juvenile and told him that he has a felony warrant for his arrest and to come outside. When the juvenile stepped outside he took off on foot.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

