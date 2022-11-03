Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
news3lv.com
Coroner IDs two men killed in Las Vegas police shootings, homicide victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the two men shot and killed by police officers in separate incidents on Friday. Rodney Franklin Finch, 62, was shot in the incident on Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said...
Assisted living employee allegedly stole from residents, Las Vegas police look for more victims
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An assisted living employee allegedly stole residents’ information to use for “personal purchases,” according to Las Vegas Metro police. Tami Friend, 41, was arrested Sunday on three counts of using another person’s identification, exploiting an older or vulnerable person, and theft. Friend stole personal information from assisted living facility residents while […]
62-year-old shot by Metro in northwest neighborhood identified
The man shot to death by police on Friday in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards was identified as 62-year-old Rodney Franklin Finch of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner's office.
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Saturday. The crash happened near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. According to the Police, one vehicle, two bicyclists, and 9 more vehicles were involved in the collision. The officials stated that one of the bicyclists...
Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing endangered teenager. Timothy Miller, 17, was last seen Oct. 31 around 6:20 p.m. near Charleston and Jones boulevards. He might exhibit aggressive behavior, might be in severe emotional distress, and need medical assistance. You should not approach him and contact police […]
Only on 8: Las Vegas family of hit-and-run victim shares how tragedy is saving lives of many others
As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
1 Person Killed, Another Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a fatal crash was reported in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured in the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the hit and run collision occurred at East Flamingo Road and South Maryland Parkway. A Ford Explorer Sport...
Two dead in separate officer-involved shootings.
Metro Police were involved in two shootings Friday night that resulted in a pair of suspects dead. The shootings were the 11th and 12th officer-involved shootings for Metro Police in 2022. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave
8newsnow.com
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas apartment complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control. ‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, …. A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned...
‘It was a wall of fire,’ Las Vegas family says car engine may have sparked garage fire
A car engine may be to blame for starting a garage fire in the northwest valley on Friday evening, according to a Las Vegas family. The Sharp family told 8 News Now they want to spread awareness in hopes others will be vigilant.
Fox5 KVVU
Pregnant woman hit by car in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pregnant woman was hit by a car Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Nov. 3 on E. Harmon Ave. north of S. Nellis Blvd. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Nellis when a pregnant woman entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis. The woman was hit by the car and the car drove away, police said.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police searching for man who robbed northeast valley stores at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man who robbed two stores in the northeast Las Vegas valley at gunpoint recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the suspect visited two businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23, between 7:58 and 8:15 a.m. One store was near N. Las Vegas...
Metro: Man shot, killed after pointing weapon at officers in northwest valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood.
Mother accused of calling in hoax to Las Vegas police saying she, children were held at gunpoint
An Arizona mother is accused of calling in a hoax to Las Vegas police, prompting a massive police response and a multi-hour search for her and her children who she said were being held at gunpoint.
Las Vegas police search for 4 suspects in armed business robbery
Police are searching for four suspects accused of a robbery at a local business.
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
news3lv.com
Murder suspect dead after hostage situation in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A murder suspect is dead after the second officer-involved shooting of Friday, November 4. Officers were investigating a fatal shooting in the west valley when learning of a hostage situation. The shooting suspect was located at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road near Jones...
8newsnow.com
Police shooting near Desert Shores community
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Opportunity Village looking to hire 60 employees. Opportunity Village looking to hire 60 employees. Keith Urban launches Las Vegas residency.
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
UPDATE: Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, vehicle located, Henderson police say
UPDATE: Henderson Police said Friday they have located a suspect’s vehicle after a hit-and-run crash Thursday. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 48-year-old male pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. An older model gold SUV with no plate, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, was traveling southbound on Boulder […]
Comments / 1