Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Coroner IDs two men killed in Las Vegas police shootings, homicide victim

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the two men shot and killed by police officers in separate incidents on Friday. Rodney Franklin Finch, 62, was shot in the incident on Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Assisted living employee allegedly stole from residents, Las Vegas police look for more victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An assisted living employee allegedly stole residents’ information to use for “personal purchases,” according to Las Vegas Metro police. Tami Friend, 41, was arrested Sunday on three counts of using another person’s identification, exploiting an older or vulnerable person, and theft. Friend stole personal information from assisted living facility residents while […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing endangered teenager. Timothy Miller, 17, was last seen Oct. 31 around 6:20 p.m. near Charleston and Jones boulevards. He might exhibit aggressive behavior, might be in severe emotional distress, and need medical assistance. You should not approach him and contact police […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pregnant woman hit by car in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pregnant woman was hit by a car Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Nov. 3 on E. Harmon Ave. north of S. Nellis Blvd. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Nellis when a pregnant woman entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis. The woman was hit by the car and the car drove away, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man

Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Murder suspect dead after hostage situation in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A murder suspect is dead after the second officer-involved shooting of Friday, November 4. Officers were investigating a fatal shooting in the west valley when learning of a hostage situation. The shooting suspect was located at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road near Jones...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police shooting near Desert Shores community

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Opportunity Village looking to hire 60 employees. Opportunity Village looking to hire 60 employees. Keith Urban launches Las Vegas residency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, vehicle located, Henderson police say

UPDATE: Henderson Police said Friday they have located a suspect’s vehicle after a hit-and-run crash Thursday. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 48-year-old male pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. An older model gold SUV with no plate, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, was traveling southbound on Boulder […]
HENDERSON, NV

