LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pregnant woman was hit by a car Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Nov. 3 on E. Harmon Ave. north of S. Nellis Blvd. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Nellis when a pregnant woman entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis. The woman was hit by the car and the car drove away, police said.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO