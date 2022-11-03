Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
LISD two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses"
LUMBERTON — Lumberton ISD has sent emails to the families of LISD students regarding the two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses." LISD will close its campuses on Monday and Tuesday, November 7 and 8 to allow for deep cleaning and sanitization by the custodial staff, according to an advisory sent to LISD parents.
12newsnow.com
TxDOT asking for help to 'End the Streak' of deadly crashes on Texas roads
At least ten people die on Texas roads every day. In 2021, 156 people died in deadly crashes in Beaumont. So far in 2022, 129 people have died.
12newsnow.com
Lamar soccer captures Southland Conference Tournament title
NATCHITOCHES, La. — Tied at one at halftime, Lamar University’s soccer team scored three times in the second half to clinch their third ever Southland Conference Championship with a 4-1 win over Texas A&M-Commerce. Having secured a regular season title earlier, Big Red clinched a double in winning two titles in the same season. With this win, the Cardinals have also clinched the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
