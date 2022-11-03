ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFDM-TV

LISD two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses"

LUMBERTON — Lumberton ISD has sent emails to the families of LISD students regarding the two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses." LISD will close its campuses on Monday and Tuesday, November 7 and 8 to allow for deep cleaning and sanitization by the custodial staff, according to an advisory sent to LISD parents.
LUMBERTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Lamar soccer captures Southland Conference Tournament title

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Tied at one at halftime, Lamar University’s soccer team scored three times in the second half to clinch their third ever Southland Conference Championship with a 4-1 win over Texas A&M-Commerce. Having secured a regular season title earlier, Big Red clinched a double in winning two titles in the same season. With this win, the Cardinals have also clinched the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
BEAUMONT, TX

