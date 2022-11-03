Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
nbc15.com
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
wtaq.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
CBS 58
Fatal crash in Dodge County leaves one dead
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fatal crash in Dodge County has left one man dead. It happened at 7:05 p.m. tonight, on Nov. 6. Police say a 44-year-old male was driving a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer, headed eastbound on County Road C. He crossed the southbound lanes...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall totals in Washington County, Wi
Washington Co., WI – Well that rain pretty much pulled all the leaves off the trees… and dropped them into your gutter. Motorists ran into a lot of standing water following heavy rainfall Friday night. at WashingtonCountyInsider.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/6/22 Ribbon Cutting AL-INS Enterprises
Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, AL-INS Enterprises, to officially recognize the opening of their new building. Founded in 2007 by current CEO, Aaron Kuhls and current COO, Eric Heiling, AL-INS has been one of the leading providers...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
Menomonee Falls water main break, police urge drivers to use alternative route
The police department warned people to avoid Pilgrim Road between Appleton Avenue and Main Street due to the water main break.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
radioplusinfo.com
11-8-22 wi lawmaker sues to sequester military ballot
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state. Rep. Janel Brandtjen has pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. She, two other voters, and Concerned Veterans of Waukesha County filed the lawsuit Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court. The lawsuit comes after a top Milwaukee County elections official was charged with fraudulently requesting three military ballots using fake names and having them sent to Brandtjen.
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
wearegreenbay.com
Car drives into Manitowoc River on Friday, recovered day after with one dead inside
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after authorities in Manitowoc County were called to the scene for reports of a car that drove into the Manitowoc River. According to a release, on Friday around 8:00 p.m., the Manitowoc Police and Fire Department was called to the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Calumet County deputies looking for driver in horse hit-and-run
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies in Calumet County are looking for a driver who crashed into a horse and fled the scene. The horse was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash. On Sunday, at about 8 p.m., a driver was traveling north on Firelane 13 in Harrison when they...
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
WISN
High impact day: heavy rain and gusty winds leads to trees down, 47,000 without power
MILWAUKEE — Rain and wind Saturday made for a high impact day across southeast Wisconsin. Heavy rains Friday night and Saturday morning loosened the soil and wind gusts up to 60 mph led to toppled trees across the viewing area. The wind also took out power lines in parts...
Fox11online.com
Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
Comments / 0