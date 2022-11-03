ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
NEENAH, WI
CBS 58

Fatal crash in Dodge County leaves one dead

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fatal crash in Dodge County has left one man dead. It happened at 7:05 p.m. tonight, on Nov. 6. Police say a 44-year-old male was driving a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer, headed eastbound on County Road C. He crossed the southbound lanes...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
WISCONSIN STATE
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/6/22 Ribbon Cutting AL-INS Enterprises

Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, AL-INS Enterprises, to officially recognize the opening of their new building. Founded in 2007 by current CEO, Aaron Kuhls and current COO, Eric Heiling, AL-INS has been one of the leading providers...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
PORTAGE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-8-22 wi lawmaker sues to sequester military ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state. Rep. Janel Brandtjen has pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. She, two other voters, and Concerned Veterans of Waukesha County filed the lawsuit Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court. The lawsuit comes after a top Milwaukee County elections official was charged with fraudulently requesting three military ballots using fake names and having them sent to Brandtjen.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WausauPilot

Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
MENASHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy