Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.2 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
Theravance Bio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $916.6 million. The George Town, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $12.14 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 21 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street...
Farmer Mac: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $41.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $3.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.07 per share. The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $198 million in the...
Take-Two: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Monday reported a loss of $257 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $1.25 per share.
Insurer who sparked perpetual bond slump to repay after all
The South Korean insurer that last week triggered a perpetual bond rout in Asia with its convention-defying move to delay early repayment has reversed its decision. The surprise about-face follows a sell-off in South Korean perpetual bonds that spread to several financial giants across Asia last week, in a wake-up call to investors that a wave of financial companies could follow suit as interest rates rise.
