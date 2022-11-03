Read full article on original website
Colts' hiring of interim Jeff Saturday is already wild. But his success could be a problem for the NFL.
Only minutes into what amounted to the most enthusiastic sales pitch for an interim coach in NFL history, the only person in earshot of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay who was buying the temporary nature of Jeff Saturday's employment was Irsay himself. And that was likely only because Irsay kept making sure to underscore the "interim" tag himself, like a gubernatorial candidate circling back to the spine of his political talking points.
Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
Baltimore 27, New Orleans 13
Bal_Likely 24 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:31. Bal_Drake 1 run (Tucker kick), 2:06. Bal_Drake 3 run (Tucker kick), 6:55. NO_J.Johnson 41 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 4:13. A_70,010. BalNO. First downs2313. Total Net Yards319243. Rushes-yards40-18815-48 Passing131195. Punt Returns0-01-8 Kickoff Returns1-92-33 Interceptions Ret.1-50-0 Comp-Att-Int12-22-020-30-1 Sacked-Yards Lost3-24-28 Punts4-48.255-46.4. Fumbles-Lost1-00-0 Penalties-Yards5-315-40 Time...
Denver 115, San Antonio 109
DENVER (115) Gordon 3-5 3-5 9, Porter Jr. 9-16 2-2 24, Jokic 11-20 4-5 26, Caldwell-Pope 5-8 0-0 11, Murray 9-17 1-3 19, Green 3-5 0-1 6, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 1-2 2-2 4, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 5-10 1-2 14. Totals 47-88 13-20 115. SAN ANTONIO (109)
NORTHWESTERN 85, CHICAGO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .254, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Weaver 5-8, Corbett 2-7, Cardet 1-6, Davis 1-6, Meran 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-2, Johnson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Corbett 2, Cole, Johnson, Kacuol). Turnovers: 12 (Cardet 4, Corbett 2, Kacuol 2, Weaver 2, Davis, Meran). Steals:...
Hart hits 3 at buzzer to give Blazers 110-107 win over Heat
MIAMI (AP) — Portland didn't call time. Josh Hart called game. Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired off a pass from Damian Lillard gave the Trail Blazers a 110-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, capping a perfect offensive finish from Portland. The Blazers trailed for most...
Philadelphia 100, Phoenix 88
PHOENIX (88) Bridges 6-12 2-2 15, Craig 1-6 0-0 3, Ayton 6-11 2-2 14, Booker 8-16 11-14 28, Paul 1-1 0-0 2, Saric 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 3-6 2-2 10, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 1-2 0-0 2, Okogie 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 6-14 1-2 14, Shamet 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 32-73 18-22 88.
Liberty 104, Regent 38
REGENT (0-1) Burkett 2-7 1-1 5, Marie-Joseph 1-7 0-0 3, S.Brown 0-5 5-6 5, Riggins 2-10 2-2 7, Walston 4-10 4-4 16, Nyce 0-1 0-0 0, Z.Brown 1-5 0-1 2, Mealy 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 0-1 0-1 0, Harrill 0-1 0-0 0, Johns 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 10-51 12-15 38.
